Global Two-wheeler Markets, 2019-2025: COVID-19 Impact Assessment - COVID-19 Has Brought The Industry To A Screeching Halt
DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Two-wheeler Industry 2019-2025: COVID-19 Impact Assessment, Recovery Road and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
COVID-19 has brought the two-wheeler industry to a screeching halt. Governments across the world were forced to institute lockdowns on commercial and personal life for nearly two months. The automotive industry took the biggest hit as the global supply chain had to come to a halt. With customers not purchasing new vehicles, the two-wheeler (2W) industry suffered the biggest blow to business.Asian countries constitute the largest markets for 2Ws, especially India, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand. Before the COVID-19 crisis, new 2Ws were being sold at the rate of nearly 20 million a year, or 10 million every 6 months. However, in the first six months of 2020, this number was estimated to reduce to 40% or approximately 4 million 2Ws, if the supply chain were to open at all. European and North American markets did not suffer much, as not all retailers had closed, and traditional sales volume had never been as large as that of Asia. However, with global economies beginning to open up, the 2W industry is set to see the release of pent-up demand and a surge in sales.Sales have rebounded by more than 100% in some markets because of the pent-up demand and personal mobility becoming a necessity in the time of the pandemic. This is expected to continue in the short-to-medium term, even after a global vaccine is made available, as two-wheelers offer a more affordable, convenient, and rapid transportation means than passenger cars. Other business moves that would help boost industry growth until 2026 are bolstering a company's financial health, online sales and promotions, new shared mobility partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, connectivity, and telematics investments, among others.After global 2W companies survive the outbreak and rebuild their companies financially, the next step would be to train their focus on future growth strategies, such as developing more premium 2Ws, connected and telematics solutions, rider assistance technologies for enhanced rider safety, electric solutions, and shared mobility partnerships. These avenues will be critical to penetrating new markets, and most importantly, to enticing new customers in the millennial and Gen Z age groups toward riding, as Baby Boomers and Gen X are more likely to prefer passenger vehicles for personal transportation.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global 2W Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, 2019-2025
- Global 2W Industry Scope of Analysis
- Regional Segmentation
- 2W Segmentation
- Key Competitors in the Global 2W Industry
- Key Growth Metrics for the Global 2W Market
- Growth Drivers for the Global 2W Industry
- Growth Restraints for Global 2W Industry
- Forecast Assumptions
3. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Economy and the Recovery Plan
- Impact of COVID-19 on World GDP
- Impact of COVID-19 on Regional GDP
- Snapshot of the Impact of COVID-19 on Regional GDP
- Quarter-over-Quarter Crude Oil Forecast
- Economic Stimulus Measure by Country
4. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global 2W Industry
- Competitive Environment
- Global 2W Industry Hot Spots
- Global 2W Industry OEM Profiles
- Global 2W Industry Rebound
- Revenue Forecast and Unit Shipment
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Three-pronged Impact of COVID-19 on the 2W Industry
- Impact on Critical Elements of the 2W Industry
- Revised State of the 2W Market due to the Pandemic
- Impact Comparison of Automotive Segments
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Regional Industry Impact and Recovery Analysis
- Snapshot of the Impact on Key 2W Markets
- Snapshot of the Impact on Key 2W Participants
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - South Asia
- Key Growth Metrics - South Asia
- Regional Impact Analysis - South Asia
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ASEAN
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - EU-27
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - South America
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Africa
12. The Road to Recovery for the Global 2W Industry
- 2W Recovery to Outpace Other Automotive Segments
- Recovery Operations and Timelines in 2020
- Steps to Recovery
- Key Mass-market OEM Recovery and Growth Strategy Matrix
- Key Luxury OEM Recovery and Growth Strategy Matrix
- Short Term - Bolstering Financial Health
- Short Term - Online Sales and Promotions
- Short Term - Pre-owned Vehicle Business
- Medium Term - New Shared Business Models
- Medium Term - Electric Technology Investment
- Medium Term - Demand for Premium Motorcycles
- Medium Term - Mergers & Acquisitions
- Long Term - Electric Shared Mobility Solutions
- Long Term - Connectivity & Telematics
- Long Term - Blockchain Technology
13. Key Growth Opportunities for the Global 2W Industry
- Growth Opportunity 1: Connected Technology for Rider Safety
- Growth Opportunity 2: EV Technology to Enable Clean Mass Mobility
- Snapshot of Key Growth Opportunity Domains
- Key 2W OEMs on the Growth and Technology Matrix
- Growth of Premium 2Ws
- Growth of Premium Dual-sport/Adventure Vehicles
- Connected Technologies - V2X
- Evolution of Connected Technologies for Zero Fatalities
- The Future of Smart Helmets - H.A.V.A
- Connected Technologies - Telematics Solutions
- Riding Assistance - Trends and Outlook
- Riding Assistance - Key Technologies to Watch
- Shared Mobility
- Shared Mobility - Rental
- Shared Mobility - Leasing and Subscription
- Shared Mobility - Last-mile Logistics
- Electric Mobility - Key OEM Strategies
- Electric Mobility - OEM and Market Ties
- Electric Mobility - Key Growth Markets
- Electric Mobility - Trends in the 2W Industry
- Electric Mobility - Start-ups Shaping the Industry
- Dealer Strategies for a Digital Customer Experience
- Digital Retail - Evolution Toward a 100% Online Journey
- Digital Retail - Market Potential
- New Market Penetration and Growth - EU-27
- New Market Penetration and Growth - Africa
- New Market Penetration and Growth - South America
- New Market Penetration and Growth - Cessation of Demand from Older Generations
- New Market Penetration and Growth - Millennial and Gen Z
- New Aftermarket Business Models
- Aggressive Innovation Because of New Competition
14. Next Steps
