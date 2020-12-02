Global Two-wheeler Markets, 2019-2025: COVID-19 Impact Assessment - COVID-19 Has Brought The Industry To A Screeching Halt

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Two-wheeler Industry 2019-2025: COVID-19 Impact Assessment, Recovery Road and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

COVID-19 has brought the two-wheeler industry to a screeching halt. Governments across the world were forced to institute lockdowns on commercial and personal life for nearly two months. The automotive industry took the biggest hit as the global supply chain had to come to a halt. With customers not purchasing new vehicles, the two-wheeler (2W) industry suffered the biggest blow to business.Asian countries constitute the largest markets for 2Ws, especially India, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand. Before the COVID-19 crisis, new 2Ws were being sold at the rate of nearly 20 million a year, or 10 million every 6 months. However, in the first six months of 2020, this number was estimated to reduce to 40% or approximately 4 million 2Ws, if the supply chain were to open at all. European and North American markets did not suffer much, as not all retailers had closed, and traditional sales volume had never been as large as that of Asia. However, with global economies beginning to open up, the 2W industry is set to see the release of pent-up demand and a surge in sales.Sales have rebounded by more than 100% in some markets because of the pent-up demand and personal mobility becoming a necessity in the time of the pandemic. This is expected to continue in the short-to-medium term, even after a global vaccine is made available, as two-wheelers offer a more affordable, convenient, and rapid transportation means than passenger cars. Other business moves that would help boost industry growth until 2026 are bolstering a company's financial health, online sales and promotions, new shared mobility partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, connectivity, and telematics investments, among others.After global 2W companies survive the outbreak and rebuild their companies financially, the next step would be to train their focus on future growth strategies, such as developing more premium 2Ws, connected and telematics solutions, rider assistance technologies for enhanced rider safety, electric solutions, and shared mobility partnerships. These avenues will be critical to penetrating new markets, and most importantly, to enticing new customers in the millennial and Gen Z age groups toward riding, as Baby Boomers and Gen X are more likely to prefer passenger vehicles for personal transportation.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global 2W Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, 2019-2025

Global 2W Industry Scope of Analysis

Regional Segmentation

2W Segmentation

Key Competitors in the Global 2W Industry

Key Growth Metrics for the Global 2W Market

Growth Drivers for the Global 2W Industry

Growth Restraints for Global 2W Industry

Forecast Assumptions

3. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Economy and the Recovery Plan

Impact of COVID-19 on World GDP

Impact of COVID-19 on Regional GDP

Snapshot of the Impact of COVID-19 on Regional GDP

Quarter-over-Quarter Crude Oil Forecast

Economic Stimulus Measure by Country

4. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global 2W Industry

Competitive Environment

Global 2W Industry Hot Spots

Global 2W Industry OEM Profiles

Global 2W Industry Rebound

Revenue Forecast and Unit Shipment

Revenue Share Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Three-pronged Impact of COVID-19 on the 2W Industry

Impact on Critical Elements of the 2W Industry

Revised State of the 2W Market due to the Pandemic

Impact Comparison of Automotive Segments

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Regional Industry Impact and Recovery Analysis

Snapshot of the Impact on Key 2W Markets

Snapshot of the Impact on Key 2W Participants

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - South Asia

Key Growth Metrics - South Asia

Regional Impact Analysis - South Asia

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ASEAN

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - EU-27

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - South America

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Africa

12. The Road to Recovery for the Global 2W Industry

2W Recovery to Outpace Other Automotive Segments

Recovery Operations and Timelines in 2020

Steps to Recovery

Key Mass-market OEM Recovery and Growth Strategy Matrix

Key Luxury OEM Recovery and Growth Strategy Matrix

Short Term - Bolstering Financial Health

Short Term - Online Sales and Promotions

Short Term - Pre-owned Vehicle Business

Medium Term - New Shared Business Models

Medium Term - Electric Technology Investment

Medium Term - Demand for Premium Motorcycles

Medium Term - Mergers & Acquisitions

Long Term - Electric Shared Mobility Solutions

Long Term - Connectivity & Telematics

Long Term - Blockchain Technology

13. Key Growth Opportunities for the Global 2W Industry

Growth Opportunity 1: Connected Technology for Rider Safety

Growth Opportunity 2: EV Technology to Enable Clean Mass Mobility

Snapshot of Key Growth Opportunity Domains

Key 2W OEMs on the Growth and Technology Matrix

Growth of Premium 2Ws

Growth of Premium Dual-sport/Adventure Vehicles

Connected Technologies - V2X

Evolution of Connected Technologies for Zero Fatalities

The Future of Smart Helmets - H.A.V.A

Connected Technologies - Telematics Solutions

Riding Assistance - Trends and Outlook

Riding Assistance - Key Technologies to Watch

Shared Mobility

Shared Mobility - Rental

Shared Mobility - Leasing and Subscription

Shared Mobility - Last-mile Logistics

Electric Mobility - Key OEM Strategies

Electric Mobility - OEM and Market Ties

Electric Mobility - Key Growth Markets

Electric Mobility - Trends in the 2W Industry

Electric Mobility - Start-ups Shaping the Industry

Dealer Strategies for a Digital Customer Experience

Digital Retail - Evolution Toward a 100% Online Journey

Digital Retail - Market Potential

New Market Penetration and Growth - EU-27

New Market Penetration and Growth - Africa

New Market Penetration and Growth - South America

New Market Penetration and Growth - Cessation of Demand from Older Generations

New Market Penetration and Growth - Millennial and Gen Z

New Aftermarket Business Models

Aggressive Innovation Because of New Competition

14. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ph7omk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-two-wheeler-markets-2019-2025-covid-19-impact-assessment---covid-19-has-brought-the-industry-to-a-screeching-halt-301183979.html

SOURCE Research and Markets