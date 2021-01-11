Global TV Advertising Market Report 2020: Increased Use Of OTT Media Services Is Driving The Market - Forecast To 2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "TV Advertising Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

TV Advertising Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global tv advertising market. Major players in the TV advertising market are CBS, Comcast Corporation, Viacom Inc., Gray Television Inc., Sinclair Broadcast Group, Sun TV Network, The Walt Disney Company, Time Warner Cable, TV Today Network and Vivendi.The global TV advertising market is expected to decline from $102.02 billion in 2019 to $96.92 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5:00%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The market is then expected to recover and reach $98.41 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 0.51%.The TV advertising market consists of the sales of advertising services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that plan, develop, create and manage advertisement and promotional activities on television. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.In September 2020, Red Ventures, a US-based marketing and advertising company, acquired CNET Media Group from ViacomsCBS for an amount of $500 million. This deal will help Red Ventures to grow personalized consumer experience and expand into consumer technology and gaming by securing network websites which will include CNET, GameSpot, and ZDNet. CNET Media Group is a leading US-based online media company under ViacomCBS, which is a US-based mass media company formed by the merging of CBS Corporation and Viacom.The TV advertising market covered in this report is segmented by service type into terrestrial; multichannel; online. It is also segmented by the delivery platform into cable television; satellite television, by broadcasting services into advertisement; subscription, and by time slot into 20 seconds; 60 seconds; more than 60 seconds.The low assurance that the advertisement will be viewed and effective is the major obstacle for the TV advertising market. Numerous individuals change the channel when an advertisement comes up during the show break. Additionally, individuals, these days use smartphones during advertisements until their show returns, which results in less consideration towards the promotions. According to a survey published by VIEO Design, 64% of the people find ads annoying and intrusive. Programmatic TV advertising is increasingly becoming popular in the TV advertising market. Programmatic advertising is the process of purchasing digital advertisements automatically leveraging algorithms and machines. It eliminates human intervention in the advertisement purchasing process, making it quick and less expensive. With the help of programmatic advertising, an organization can publish as many ads a company wants on as many platforms as they desire. Also, it addresses the requirement for expanded reach of ads as utilization patterns have changed among crowds. Programmatic advertising is associated with programmatic TV sets which allow the audience to watch OTT platforms on TV. The increased use of over-the-top (OTT) media services is expected to drive the growth of the TV advertising market. OTT offers reach and retention as the video advertisement is 100% viewable and non-skippable. For instance, on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, advertisements are non-skippable and is 100% viewed by the subscriber. These advertisements are known as Subscription Supported Video-on-Demand Services. When such ads are viewed by the audience, it reinforces the brand's message. As per IPG Mediabrands Magna reports, OTT video ad spending is growing at a faster rate than any other channel and expected to reach $5 billion by the end of 2020. Thus, the increased use of over-the-top (OTT) media services is driving the market for TV advertising. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. TV Advertising Market Characteristics 3. TV Advertising Market Size and Growth3.1. Global TV Advertising Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion 3.1.1. Drivers of the Market 3.1.2. Restraints on the Market 3.2. Global TV Advertising Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 3.2.1. Drivers of the Market 3.2.2. Restraints on the Market 4. TV Advertising Market Segmentation4.1. Global TV Advertising Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Terrestrial

Multichannel

Online

4.2. Global TV Advertising Market, Segmentation by delivery platform, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Cable Television

Satellite Television

4.3. Global TV Advertising Market, Segmentation by Broadcasting services, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Advertisement

Subscription

4.4. Global TV Advertising Market, Segmentation by Time slot, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

20 seconds

60 seconds

More than 60 seconds

5. TV Advertising Market Regional and Country Analysis5.1. Global TV Advertising Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion Companies Mentioned

CBS (Columbia Broadcasting System)

Comcast Corporation

Viacom Inc.

Gray Television Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sun TV Network

The Walt Disney Company

Time Warner Cable

TV Today Network

Vivendi SA

British Broadcasting Corporation

Cox Communication

Discovery Communications Inc.

Fisher Communication

LiveRail

TBC

Univision Communication

WPP

Omnicom Group

DENTSU INC.

Publicis Groupe

IPG

Havas

Jacob Tyler

Division of Labor

THIEL

Anchour

ThreeSixtyEight

Daniel Brian Advertising

Gumas

BayCreative

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rcxk6v

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-tv-advertising-market-report-2020-increased-use-of-ott-media-services-is-driving-the-market---forecast-to-2030-301205132.html

SOURCE Research and Markets