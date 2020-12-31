Global Turbo Generator Market (2020 To 2027) - By Type, Cooling System, And End-user

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Turbo Generator Market by Type, Cooling System, and End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global turbo generator market was valued at $10.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $12.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2020 to 2027.Turbo generator is a system in which turbine is connected to generator and converts mechanical energy of steam, water, natural gas into electricity. Turbo generator is also called as turbine generator. Turbine generator has normal speed of 1,500 or 3,000 rpm depending on number of poles at 50 HZ. It can be used as standby, emergency, standalone, and peak shaving unit. Cooling systems used in the turbo generators depending on the applications include air-cooled, water-cooled, and hydrogen-cooled generators. It is utilized in the generation of power in nuclear, gas, hydro, thermal and other power plants.Rapid growth in the installation of gas power plants is a key factor driving the growth of the turbo generator market. In addition, increase in demand for continuous and stable power supply contribute toward the growth of the global turbo generator market in the upcoming years. However, increase in developments in the renewable energy sector and stringent governmental regulations toward greenhouse gases emissions hampers the growth of the market, globally. Conversely, increase in investment toward the electrification of rural and remote areas is expected to create potential growth opportunity for key player operating in this market.The global turbo generator market is segmented into type, cooling system, end-user, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into gas turbine generator, steam turbine generator, and water turbine generator. As per cooling system, it is classified into air-cooled, water-cooled, and hydrogen-cooled. By end-user, the market is fragmented into coal power plants, gas power plants, nuclear power plants and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Key Benefits

The report includes in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2020 and 2027.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global turbo generator market is provided.

Porter's five forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the global turbo generator market growth, in terms of value.

The key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which help to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Research Methodology1.4.1. Primary Research1.4.2. Secondary Research1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. Key Findings2.2. Cxo Perspective Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Forces Shaping the Market3.3. Value Chain Analysis3.4. Top Investment Pockets3.5. Patent Analysis3.5.1. By Region, 2013-20193.6. Market Dynamics3.6.1. Drivers3.6.1.1. Increase in Need for Continuous & Stable Power Supply3.6.1.2. Rapid Industrialization & Urbanization3.6.1.3. Rapid Growth in Gas Power Plants3.6.2. Restraints3.6.2.1. Implementation of Stringent Government Regulations Toward Environmental Pollution3.6.2.2. Rapid Development in the Renewable Energy Sector3.6.3. Opportunity3.6.3.1. Increase in Investment on Electrification of Remote & Rural Area3.7. Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak on the Market Chapter 4: Turbo Generator Market, by Type4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast4.2. Gas Turbine Generator4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country4.3. Steam Turbine Generator4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country4.4. Water Turbine Generator4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.4.2. Electricity Generation, by Sources, 20194.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.4.4. Market Share Analysis, by Country Chapter 5: Turbo Generator Market, by Cooling System5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast5.2. Air-Cooled5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country5.3. Water-Cooled5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country5.4. Hydrogen-Cooled5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country Chapter 6: Turbo Generator Market, by End-Users6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast6.2. Coal Power Plants6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country6.3. Gas Power Plants6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country6.4. Nuclear Power Plants6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country6.5. Others6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country Chapter 7: Turbo Generator Market, by Region7.1. Overview7.2. North America7.3. Europe7.4. Asia-Pacific7.5. LAMEA Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape8.1. Introduction8.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 20198.2. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player8.3. Competitive Heatmap Chapter 9: Company Profiles9.1. General Electric9.1.1. Company Overview9.1.2. Company Snapshot9.1.3. Operating Business Segments9.1.4. Product Portfolio9.1.5. Business Performance9.2. Siemens AG9.2.1. Company Overview9.2.2. Company Snapshot9.2.3. Operating Business Segments9.2.4. Product Portfolio9.2.5. Business Performance9.3. Andritz AG9.3.1. Company Overview9.3.2. Company Snapshot9.3.3. Operating Business Segments9.3.4. Product Portfolio9.3.5. Business Performance9.4. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited9.4.1. Company Overview9.4.2. Company Snapshot9.4.3. Product Portfolio9.4.4. Business Performance9.5. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.9.5.1. Company Overview9.5.2. Company Snapshot9.5.3. Operating Business Segments9.5.4. Product Portfolio9.5.5. Business Performance9.6. Suzlon Energy Ltd.9.6.1. Company Overview9.6.2. Company Snapshot9.6.3. Product Portfolio9.6.4. Business Performance9.7. Ebara Corporation9.7.1. Company Overview9.7.2. Company Snapshot9.7.3. Operating Business Segments9.7.4. Product Portfolio9.7.5. Business Performance9.8. Toshiba Corporation9.8.1. Company Overview9.8.2. Company Snapshot9.8.3. Operating Business Segments9.8.4. Product Portfolio9.8.5. Business Performance9.9. Ansaldo Energia S. P. A.9.9.1. Company Overview9.9.2. Company Snapshot9.9.3. Operating Business Segments9.9.4. Product Portfolio9.9.5. Business Performance9.10. Beijing Beizhong Steam Turbine Generator Co. Ltd.9.10.1. Company Overview9.10.2. Company Snapshot9.10.3. Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m2kymh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-turbo-generator-market-2020-to-2027---by-type-cooling-system-and-end-user-301199616.html

SOURCE Research and Markets