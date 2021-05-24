Global Tunnel Automation Market To Witness Steady Growth In Coming Years Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rise in the incidence of road accidents has resulted in a strong focus on road safety.

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rise in the incidence of road accidents has resulted in a strong focus on road safety. Additionally, governments around the world are implementing strict regulations to ensure the same, especially inside tunnels. Moreover, tunnel automation systems are being integrated with advanced analytics, cloud, and internet of things (IoT) technologies. All these factors, combined with the increasing number of tunnels being constructed around the world, took the global tunnel automation market to a value of around $3.5 billion in 2020. Additionally, during 2021-2030, the demand for such solutions is expected to witness steady growth, according to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the construction and automotive industries came to a grinding halt. While the curtailed construction activities pushed back tunnel projects, the decrease in automobile sales and light traffic resulted in fewer accidents. As a result, the tunnel automation market was negatively impacted, with the situation made worse by the reduced supply of the associated systems and migration of a large chunk of the workforce to its hometown.

Highway and roadway tunnels and railway tunnels are the bifurcations of the tunnel type segment. Of these, the railway tunnels bifurcation dominated the tunnel automation market till 2020 on account of the modernization of railway networks being carried out on war footing around the globe. Automated power supply, fire and safety, signaling, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), and communication systems offer such tunnels enhanced safety and security and efficiency of operations.

In the years to come, Europe is expected to generate the highest revenue in the tunnel automation market. With the rising awareness on road and rail safety, governments across the continent are modernizing road and railway tunnels. Additionally, numerous railway lines and highways snake through tunnels in mountain ranges, such as the Alps and Carpathians, which creates a high demand for tunnel automation systems. Similarly, with air pollution in mind, the demand for public transportation systems, including trains and buses, is rising in the region, which is further driving the construction of railway lines and highways and, in turn, of tunnels.

In order to improve their position in the tunnel automation market, players are engaging in facility expansions and product launches. For instance,

In December 2019, a test laboratory was operationalized by Siemens AG at the Hagerbach Test Gallery in Flums Hochwiese, Switzerland. Named the Tunnel Digitalization Center, the laboratory is being used for simulating and testing intricate tunnel automation projects to ascertain their performance in the real world.

In January 2018, a hot spot detector system was launched by Sick AG to detect and prevent fires inside road tunnels.

Key companies in the global tunnel automation market are Siemens AG, Johnson Controls International Plc, SICK AG, Kapsch Group, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Group, Trane Inc., Swarco AG, Philips Lighting N.V., and Eaton Corporation Plc.

