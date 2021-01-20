Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Markets 2020-2026- In-Situ Segment Is Anticipated To Grow At The Significant Rate

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) market is expected to reach $685.75 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2019 to 2026. Tunable Diode Laser Analyzers are instruments that are used in on-line gas analysis applications. Higher reliability, lower maintenance costs, lower downtimes, quicker responses, robust nature and high spectral resolutions coupled with accuracy makes the instrument as a vital tool in the gas measurement and monitoring industry finding applications in a broad range of industry sectors. Real-time performance monitoring, non-contact measurements, all-digital signal processing, web-based interface, and connectivity are few unmatched characteristics of the TDLA instruments.Factors such as increasing industrialization and growth & up-gradation of new power plants, increasing demand for boilers and DeNOx systems in varios industries, increasing demand for the measurement of toxic gasses in emissions, advanced features of TDLA, and return on investment (RoI) on installation are driving the market growth. However, availability of low-price competitive technologies is expected to restrain the market growth. Amongst methodology, the in-situ segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. The In-situ is one of the methodologies where TDLA is directly installed at the duct, stack, or process stream to measure various gases such as oxygen, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and others. The in-situ-based TDLA is a specially designed product to measure the concentration of gases based on population data to increase the accuracy. This makes it different from extractive TDLA, along with that low price of in-situ-based TDLA as compared to extractive-based TDLA. This is expected to drive the growth of the in-situ-based TDLA market in the near future. In-situ-based TDLA, on the basis of design type has further been divided into two types, namely, in-situ cross duct and in-situ probe. The key vendors mentioned are Emerson Electric Co., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Servomex, AMETEK Inc., ABB Ltd., SICK AG, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Bruker, HORIBA, Fuji Electric, General Electric, PerkinElmer, Teledyne Analytical Instruments, and Focused Photonics Inc. Key Topics Covered: 1 Market Synopsis 2 Research Outline2.1 Research Snapshot 2.2 Research Methodology 2.3 Research Sources 2.3.1 Primary Research Sources 2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources 3 Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers 3.2 Restraints 4 Market Environment4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market, by Gas Analyzer5.1 Introduction 5.2 HX Analyzer 5.3 CxHx Analyzer 5.4 Ammonia (NH3) Analyzer 5.5 Oxygen (O2) Analyzer 5.6 Moisture (H2O) Analyzer 5.7 Cox Analyzer 6 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market, by Methodology6.1 Introduction 6.2 In-Situ 6.3 Extractive 7 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market, by Application7.1 Introduction 7.2 DeNOx 7.3 Electric Arc Furnace 7.4 Green House Gases 7.5 Boilers 7.6 Carbon Black Producers 7.7 Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit (FCCU) 7.8 Syngas 7.9 Fertilizer Off gas 7.10 Refinery Heaters 7.11 Fertilizer Urea 7.12 Incineration 7.13 Coke-oven Gas 7.14 Flare Gas 7.15 Clean Gases 7.16 Natural Gas 7.17 Refinery Fuel Gas 7.18 Tail Gas 7.19 Emission Monitoring 7.20 Fume Treatment Center (FTC)/Gas Treatment Center (GTC) for Aluminium 7.21 Nuclear 7.22 Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF) 7.23 Sulphur Recovery (SRU) 7.24 BFO (Blast Furnace Off Gas / Combustion Control) 8 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market, by End User8.1 Introduction 8.2 Pulp and Paper 8.3 Power and Semiconductors 8.4 Oil and Gas 8.5 Metals and Mining 8.6 Chemicals and Petrochemical 8.7 Cement 8.8 Pharmaceuticals 8.9 Water and Wastewater Treatment 8.10 Glass 8.11 Food and Beverages 8.12 Fertilizers 8.13 Healthcare 8.14 Steel Industry 8.15 Environmental 9 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market, by Geography9.1 Introduction 9.2 North America 9.3 Europe 9.4 Asia Pacific 9.5 South America 9.6 Middle East & Africa 10 Strategic Benchmarking 11 Vendors Landscape11.1 Emerson Electric Co. 11.2 Yokogawa Electric Corporation 11.3 Servomex 11.4 AMETEK Inc. 11.5 ABB Ltd. 11.6 SICK AG 11.7 Siemens AG 11.8 Honeywell International Inc. 11.9 Bruker 11.10 HORIBA 11.11 Fuji Electric 11.12 General Electric 11.13 PerkinElmer 11.14 Teledyne Analytical Instruments 11.15 Focused Photonics Inc. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ht2g9b

