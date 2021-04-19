Global True Wireless Headphones Market Report 2021: Outlook And Forecast To 2026 After The Paradigm Shift After The Launch Of Apple's AirPods

DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "True Wireless Headphones Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global true wireless headphones market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20% during 2020-2026.The market has witnessed a paradigm shift after the launch of Apple's AirPods at the end of 2016. The sale of AirPods was substantially high and encouraged several global manufacturers to launch their own product lines. Music enthusiasts are investing in high-quality earphones and headphones that are compatible with portable devices for high-quality sound and enhanced audio experience.

In 2020, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, a temporary setback was witnessed in the headphone industry with disruption in component manufacturing and supply management as well as the closure of assembly lines across major and emerging markets. However, the market revived by June/ July 2020 due to the rise in demand for headphones.The introduction of hearables - wireless in-ear listening devices - has offered significant impetus to the market's growth. These devices perform functions of smart wireless headphones, hearing aids, fitness tracker wearables, and speech modulation devices. While truly wireless earbuds have been at the forefront of innovations, vendors have started to incorporate innovative technology such as active noise canceling, gesture recognition and control, active head tracking, biometric monitoring, 3D surround sound delivery, and onboard storage in their headphones variants, thereby boosting the market growth.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORSBose, Apple, Samsung, Sony, Sennheiser, Jabra, Xiaomi, and Skullcandy are the major vendors in the global market. Major players compete in various rounds such as the introduction of new products, technology, and online presence. The growth of vendors depends on market conditions, technological innovations, industry development, as well as the early revival of the supply side amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Many key leading vendors focus on the European and North American regions. To capitalize on the expected increasing demand from APAC, Latin America, and MEA, key players are expanding their geographical presence by increasing foothold in emerging markets. In 2020, over 200 companies, including key, prominent, and small-scale vendors were engaged in the manufacturing of true wireless headphones.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope of The Study4.4 Market Segments 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Overview7.2 Impact Of COVID-19 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 True Wireless Headphones as Hearables in A Connected Environment8.2 Innovations Becoming Standard Offerings8.3 Enhanced Features with Reduced Size Of Earbuds 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Value-Added Features Driving Adoption9.2 Rising Demand From Users In Fitness Activities9.3 Rising Number Of Tech-Savvy Consumers9.4 Consumers Owning More Than One Headphone9.5 Awareness Of NIHL Driving Noise Cancellation Segment 10 Market Restraints10.1 Competition from Smart & Neckband Wireless Headphones10.2 Consumer Health Concerns & Reduced Environmental Awareness10.3 Availability of Counterfeit Products 11 Market Landscape11.1 Market Overview11.2 Five Forces Analysis 12 Features12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)12.3 Market Overview12.4 Smart True Wireless Headphones12.5 Non-Smart True Wireless Headphones 13 Price Range13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)13.3 Market Overview13.4 Premium Range13.5 Moderate Range13.6 Low Range 14 Noise Cancellation14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)14.3 Market Overview14.4 Active14.5 Passive 15 Distribution Channel15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)15.2 Market Overview15.3 E-Commerce Sites15.4 Vendor Stores & Sites15.5 Mass Market Players15.6 Specialty Stores15.7 Online Music Stores15.8 Electronic Stores15.9 Other Channels 16 Geography16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)16.3 Geographic OverviewFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j021qa

