Global TROP2 Antibody Market Report 2021-2026: Opportunity Assessment, Drug Sales, Approved Drugs, Patent, Price And Sales, Competitor Landscape

The global Trop2 targeting drug market is expected to surpass US$ 4 Billion by 2026

Surge in prevalence of cancer across geographies, high demand for targeted therapeutics for cancer treatment, favorable reimbursement policies offered by manufacturers and insurance providers, and rise in awareness of Trop-2 targeting drug owing o high efficiency will propel the growth of market.

In addition, surge in geriatric population and increase in technological advancements in screening & diagnosis of cancer supplement the market growth.

The key players in the TROP2 Antibody market include Daiichi Sankyo, Immunomedics, Gilead Sciences, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, BioThera Solution, and others. The major players in the market have adopted strategic alliances such as collaboration, partnerships, or joint ventures to cope up with the high cost of research and development and to maintain their share in market.

For instance, Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca have recently announced second trial collaboration with Merck to evaluate the combination of datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd), a TROP2 directed DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) and Keytruda in non-small cell lung cancer patients.

Studies have also demonstrated that Trop2 is highly expressed on several cancer cells and is generally associated with its aggressive nature. Apart from this, it is also involved in several signaling pathways which ultimately lead to cancer cell growth and proliferation. Therefore, targeting Trop2 can be an alternative to target cancer.

Recently, scientists developed novel antibody drug conjugate in which the therapeutic antibody is targeted towards Trop2, thereby delivering the cytotoxin to the surface of tumor cell. Sacituzumab govitecan-hziy (Trodelvy) developed by Immunomedics is the first trop2 targeted antibody drug conjugate which has been approved for patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) who have received two or more prior systemic therapies, at least one of them for metastatic disease.

The introduction of Trodelvy in 2020 is expected to witness high growth rates in market due to lack of effective targeted therapies in mTNBC. It is believed that Trodelvy will revolutionize the overall treatment of TNBC and will significantly improve the survival outcomes.

Beyond the approval of Trodelvy in US, it has also gained approval in Australia, Canada, UK, and Switzerland for adults with metastatic TNBC. Apart from this, the drug is present in regulatory view in other regions including Europe, China and Singapore.

Recently, European Medicines Agency has recommended the marketing of Trodelvy, indicating that the drug will enter the market in coming months. The rapid approval of drug in different regions will fuel the growth of market in coming years.

The quick approval of Trodelvy has further empowered innovation and development in this sector. To date, a cocktail of Trop2 targeted drugs including DS-1062a, RN927C, BAT8003, SKB264, JS108 are present in clinical development.

These drugs have been designed to target a wide range of cancer including non-small cell lung cancer, epithelial cancer, skin cancer, colon cancer, and others.

Apart from this, several investigational studies are also ongoing to evaluate the efficacy of Trodelvy for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HR+/HER2-) metastatic breast cancer and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Additional evaluation across multiple solid tumors is also underway. The forthcoming years will see rapid influx of Trop-2 targeted therapies in wide range of cancers.

