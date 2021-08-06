Global Triple Play Services Industry (2020 To 2027) - Key Market Trends And Drivers
DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Triple Play Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Triple Play Services estimated at 332.1 Million Subscriptions in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 1.1 Billion Subscriptions by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% over the period 2020-2027. The U.S. Market is Estimated at 98.4 Million Subscriptions, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.7% CAGRThe Triple Play Services market in the U.S. is estimated at 98.4 Million Subscriptions in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 186.8 Million Subscriptions by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.4% and 15.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.5% CAGR. Select Competitors (Total 101 Featured):
- ADTRAN, Inc.
- AT&T, Inc.
- BCE, Inc.
- Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.
- Bharti Airtel Ltd.
- BT GROUP PLC
- Cable & Wireless Communications Ltd.
- Cablevision Systems Corporation
- CenturyLink, Inc.
- Charter Communications, Inc.
- Comcast Corporation
- Cox Communications, Inc.
- CTS Telecom Inc.
- Digicel Group
- DirecTV LLC
- DISH Network LLC
- D-Link Systems, Inc.
- Frontier Communications Corporation
- Koninklijke KPN N.V.
- Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd.
- Orange SA
- Rogers Communications, Inc.
- Swisscom AG
- TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC
- Telefonica SA
- Vodafone Group PLC
Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
