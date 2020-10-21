Global Treatment And Diagnosis Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases Market Report 2020 With Profiles Of Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie, Novartis, Pfizer, And Thermo Fisher Scientific

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Treatment and Diagnosis of Sexually Transmitted Diseases" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The scope of this report includes an overview of the global market scenario for diagnosis and treatments of sexually transmitted diseases with base year data of 2019 and forecast for 2020-2025 Market data in value terms is provided at global, regional, and country levels for disease areas and treatment by drug class. Market data for sexually transmitted disease diagnostics is provided for regional levels, with details on test types.

The report focuses on key sectional assessments for major disease areas such as chlamydia, genital herpes, HIV, and hepatitis, among others, and provides detailed analysis of epidemiology, historic and current disease incidence trends, therapeutic interventions, and diagnostic overview. It forecasts the global market by drug class for the treatment of STDs and discusses market data for antibiotics, antivirals/antiretrovirals, and other treatments. Diagnostic test types such as enzyme immunoassays (EIA) and ELISA, PCR, rapid diagnostics, and others, are detailed with market data current and forecasts.

The regional overviews provide information on the epidemiology of sexually transmitted diseases by country and region and also details market data for each region. The regulatory scenario is discussed for the United States, Europe, Japan, and China to provide an overview of the regulations for new drug launches and diagnostic kits. The reimbursement scenario is outlined for the United States, Europe, and Japan to provide an overview to our readers.

The Report Includes:

An overview of the global markets for treatment and diagnosis of sexually transmitted diseases

Analyses of the global market trends, with corresponding market analysis data for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Evaluation of the impact of demographic, economic, and other factors that will drive future demand for diagnostic and therapeutic interventions affecting the sexually transmitted diseases market

Estimation of market size and forecast the potential market for sexually transmitted disease therapeutics, along with global market share analysis on the basis of disease area and treatments, drug type, and geographical region

Identification of unmet needs in sexually transmitted diseases therapeutics, promising new drugs and therapies still in the development and testing stage that will be commercialized successfully in the next five years

Assessment of the long-term outlook for sexually transmitted diseases therapeutics, considering market opportunities as well as technological, financial, and economic factors

Insight into the factors driving and restraining the growth of the global market for treatment and diagnosis of sexually transmitted diseases, along with a regional market overview for North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and the Middle East

, , , , and the Company profiles of the leading drug manufacturers and suppliers, market including Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Global Market Overview and Trends

Overview of Sexually Transmitted Diseases and Definitions

Sexually Transmitted Diseases and Pregnancy

Screening Programs and Guidelines

Mobile HIV Testing in Brazil

Benzathine Penicillin Drug Shortage

Trends in the Global Transmission of STDs

Increasing Incidence of STDs

STD Awareness and Screening Services

Development of Test Kits with High Sensitivity for Low Resource Settings

Challenges

Underestimating the Risk of Contracting the Disease

Social Stigma Associated with STDs

Rising Incidence of Antibiotic Resistance

Lack of Prenatal Screening for STDs

Chapter 4 Disease Overview

Chlamydia

Overview

Epidemiology

Diagnosis

Treatments

Genital Herpes

Gonorrhea

Hepatitis A, B and C

HIV/AIDS

HPV

Syphilis

Others

Chapter 5 STD Diagnosis and Treatment Options

Introduction to STD Diagnostics by Test Type

Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) and ELISA

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Rapid Diagnostics Tests (RDTs)

Others

Introduction to Treatment by Drug Class

Antibiotics/Antibacterial

Antiviral/ Antiretrovirals

Others

Chapter 6 North American Market

Chapter 7 European Market

Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Market

Chapter 9 Rest of the World Market

Chapter 10 Regulatory Structure

Overview of Regulations

United States

Europe

Japan

China

Overview of Pricing and Reimbursement

United States

Europe

Japan

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Biomerieux Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Cepheid Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis Ag

Pfizer Inc.

Promega Corp.

Qiagen N.V.

Quidel Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Chapter 12 Appendix

