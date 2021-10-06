Global Treadmill Market (2021 To 2030) - By Product Type, End-use, Distribution Channel And Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Treadmill Market by Product Type, End Use, Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global treadmill market was valued at $3,284.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,932.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1%.Treadmill is a type of fitness equipment or device required for physical exercise to manage overall weight, improve physical stamina, and develop muscular strength. Demand for treadmill has increased globally, owing to increase in health awareness. Moreover, treadmills are easily available in the market through various distribution channels including franchise stores, online stores, and specialty stores. Continuous growth of online stores is expected to drive growth of the treadmill market, in terms of value sales during the forecast period.Globally, there is a growth in the gym culture as more people are joining gyms for good health. This, in turn, drives the treadmill market. Moreover, increase in health awareness and rise in need for active and healthy lifestyle across the world are the key drivers of the treadmill market. Furthermore, penetration of international brands in the untapped market has also propelled growth of the treadmill market. However, high price of treadmill is expected to hamper the growth of the treadmill market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, continuous innovation in the treadmill and the rapid growth of online retail platform is expected to offer immense opportunities for the treadmill market, in terms of value sales during the forecast period.The global treadmill equipment market segments are categorized into product type, end use, distribution channel, and region. By product type, it is classified into manual and electronic. By end use, it is divided into residential, institutional, and commercial. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segregated into specialty store, franchise store, online store, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe ( Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( China, India, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ( Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey and Rest of LAMEA). Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global treadmill market from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, end use, and growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. COVID-19 impact on treadmill market3.4.1. Multiple scenario3.5. Value chain Analysis3.6. Top Impacting factor3.7. Parent Market Analysis3.8. Market dynamics3.8.1. Drivers3.8.1.1. Growing culture of Gym globally3.8.1.2. Rise in health and fitness awareness3.8.1.3. Penetration of international brands3.8.2. Restraint3.8.2.1. High cost of treadmill in the market3.8.2.2. Availability of counterfeit products3.8.3. Opportunities3.8.3.1. Surge in government investment in sports events3.8.3.2. Rapid growth of online retail platform CHAPTER 4: TREADMILL MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. Manual4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Electronic4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast4.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: TREADMILL MARKET, BY END USE5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast.5.2. Residential5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Commercial5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast5.3.3. Market analysis, by country5.4. Institutional5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast5.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL TREADMILL MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market size and forecast6.2. Online stores6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast6.2.3. Market analysis by country6.3. Specialty Store6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast6.3.3. Market analysis by country6.4. Franchise store6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast6.4.3. Market analysis by country6.5. Others6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.5.2. Market size and forecast6.5.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 7: TREADMILL MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE8.1. Competitive dashboard8.2. Product mapping8.3. Competitive heatmap8.4. Top Player Positioning8.5. Top winning strategies8.6. Key developments8.6.1. Partnership8.6.2. Business Expansion8.6.3. Product Launch CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES9.1. ICON HEALTH & FITNESS, INC.9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Key Executives9.1.3. Company snapshot9.1.4. Product portfolio9.2. IMPULSE ( QINGDAO) HEALTH TECH LTD. CO.9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Key Executives9.2.3. Company snapshot9.2.4. Product portfolio9.3. JOHNSON HEALTH TECH CO., LTD.9.3.1. Company overview9.3.2. Key Executives9.3.3. Company snapshot9.3.4. Product portfolio9.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.4. LANDICE, INC.9.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Key Executives9.4.3. Company snapshot9.4.4. Product portfolio9.5. LIFE FITNESS, INC.9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Key Executives9.5.3. Company snapshot9.5.4. Product portfolio9.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.6. NAUTILUS, INC.9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Key Executives9.6.3. Company snapshot9.6.4. Operating business segments9.6.5. Product portfolio9.6.6. R&D Expenditure9.6.7. Business performance9.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments9.7. TECHNOGYM S. P. A.9.7.1. Company overview9.7.2. Key Executives9.7.3. Company snapshot9.7.4. Operating business divisions9.7.5. Product portfolio9.7.6. R&D Expenditure9.7.7. Business performance9.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments9.8. TRUE FITNESS TECHNOLOGY, INC.9.8.1. Company overview9.8.2. Key Executives9.8.3. Company snapshot9.8.4. Product portfolio9.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.9. TRUEFORM RUNNER, INC.9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Key Executives9.9.3. Company snapshot9.9.4. Product portfolio9.10. WOODWAY USA, INC.9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Key Executives9.10.3. Company snapshot9.10.4. Product portfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tspm1b

