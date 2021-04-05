Global Travel Technologies Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities And Forecast |Technavio
NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The travel technologies market is expected to grow by $ 1.56 bn, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period.
Download Free Sample Report in MINUTES
The adoption of RPA reduces the cost of product development is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as cybersecurity will hamper market growth.
Travel Technologies Market: Product LandscapeBased on the type, the GDS segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Travel Technologies Market: Geographic LandscapeBy geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 35% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is one of the key markets for travel technologies in North America. The rising revenue of the tourism industry is one of the prime factors that will facilitate the travel technologies market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
- Sheet Metal Processing Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The sheet metal processing equipment market size has the potential to grow by USD 5.57 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights:
Receive FREE sample report in minutes
- Marine Vessel Energy Efficiency Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The marine vessel energy efficiency market size has the potential to grow by USD 163.00 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22%. To get extensive research insights:
Receive FREE sample report in minutes
Companies Covered:
- Amadeus IT Group SA
- CRS Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
- Dolphins Dynamics Ltd.
- ecare Technology Labs Pvt. Ltd.
- Expedia Group Inc.
- Lemax Ltd.
- Sabre Corp.
- Technoheaven
- Tramada Systems Pty Ltd.
- Travel Technology Consulting Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
More details: Download Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- GDS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Airline and hospitality IT solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amadeus IT Group SA
- CRS Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
- Dolphins Dynamics Ltd.
- ecare Technology Labs Pvt. Ltd.
- Expedia Group Inc.
- Lemax Ltd.
- Sabre Corp.
- Technoheaven
- Tramada Systems Pty Ltd.
- Travel Technology Consulting Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Request FREE PDF Brochure: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70338
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-travel-technologies-market-2021-2025-industry-analysis-market-trends-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-technavio-301260402.html
SOURCE Technavio