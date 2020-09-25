Global Transplantation Market To 2027: Focus On Products (Tissue Products, Immunosuppressive Drugs), & Applications (Organ, Tissue Transplants)

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transplantation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Tissue Products, Immunosuppressive Drugs), By Application Type (Organ, Tissue Transplants), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 -...

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transplantation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Tissue Products, Immunosuppressive Drugs), By Application Type (Organ, Tissue Transplants), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transplantation market size is expected to reach USD 25.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3

Transplantation Market Report Highlights

Tissue products was the largest revenue-generating segment due to rising demand for tissue and organ transplant procedures

Tissue products segment is expected to expand further at a significant CAGR owing to advancement in transplantation products

The transplant centers end-use segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising popularity of these centers for transplant procedures

The hospitals segment led the market in 2019, in terms of revenue, owing to a large number of transplant procedures performed in hospitals

North America was the leading regional market in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to well-developed healthcare infrastructure

Growing cases of organ failure have resulted increased demand for transplantation procedures. Rising demand for tissue products, immunosuppressants, and organ preservation solutions is a major factor anticipated to boost the market growth during forecast period. Thus, many biotechnology and medical device manufacturing companies are concentrating on the development of advanced transplant products.Technological advancement in organ transplantation methods is another key factor supporting the market growth. Introduction of advanced tissue products, such as DeNovo NT Graft, Chondrofix Osteochondral Allograft, and DuraMatrix Collagen Dura Substitute Membrane provides higher benefits during treatment. In addition, computerized support systems with advanced systems and software allow easy & effective maintenance of tissues. Thus, availability of such advanced techniques supports market growth.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Transplantation Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1. Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1. Parent market outlook3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3.1. Reimbursement framework3.4. Market Dynamics3.4.1. Market driver analysis3.4.1.1. Increasing incidence of organ failure3.4.1.2. Technological advancement in transplantation method3.4.1.3. Developed tissue banks3.4.2. Market restraint analysis3.4.2.1. Shortage of organ donors3.4.2.2. Ethical and cultural issues3.4.3. Key opportunities prioritized3.4.3.1. Key opportunities prioritized, by Product3.4.3.2. Key opportunities prioritized, by application3.4.3.3. Key opportunities prioritized, by end use3.5. Transplantation Market Analysis Tools3.5.1. Industry analysis - Porter's3.5.2. PESTEL analysis Chapter 4. Transplantation Market by Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1. Definitions and Scope4.1.1. Tissue products4.1.2. Immunosuppressive drugs4.1.3. Preservation Solutions Chapter 5. Transplantation Market: Application Type Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Definitions and Scope5.1.1. Organ transplant5.1.2. Tissue transplant5.2. Product Market Share, 2019 & 20275.3. Segment Dashboard5.4. Global Transplantation Market by Application Type Outlook5.4.1. Organ transplant5.4.2. Tissue transplant Chapter 6. Transplantation Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1. Definitions and Scope6.1.1. Hospitals6.1.2. Transplantation centers6.1.3. Others6.2. Product Market Share, 2019 & 20276.3. Segment Dashboard6.4. Global Transplantation Market by End Use Channel Outlook6.4.1. Hospitals6.4.2. Transplantation centers6.4.3. Others Chapter 7. Transplantation Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis7.1. Country Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 20277.2. County Market Dashboard7.3. Regional Market Snapshot7.4. Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2019 Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

