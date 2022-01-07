Global Transmission Substation Markets, 2021-2030: Advances In GIS Substations, Eco-efficient Alternatives To SF6, Digital Substations, Substation Automation, Developments In Offshore Substations

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Transmission Substation Market Report 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Transmission Substation Market Report 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is a comprehensive and up-to-date study of the global high voltage substation market.

The report will analyse the current state of the global substation market, and forecast the demand and market size for high voltage substations, power transformers, and switchgears over the 2021-2030 period. The report focuses on high voltage substations of 110 kV and above levels.

The report will also discuss the recent market trends and developments in the high voltage substation industry. It will also capture the latest developments in substation technology and study the pricing and costs trends.

It will analyse the expected growth in high voltage substations, power transformers and switchgears, both in value and volume terms, across six regions- North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Further, the report will provide the demand and market forecast for high voltage substations, power transformers and switchgears for 15 key growth markets. These markets are ones with the largest substation expansion plans.

The report will also profile key vendors operating in the transmission substation market.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 2: GLOBAL HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATION MARKET

2.1 Market trends and developments

Market overview and growth dynamics

Trends in pricing and cost

Developments in the equipment supplier segment

2.2 Technology trends and developments

Recent advances in key equipment

Switchgears

Transformers

Reactors

Advances in GIS substations

Eco-efficient alternatives to SF6

Focus on digital substations

Substation automation technologies

Developments in offshore substations

Other developments

2.3 Project cost analysis

Analysis of project cost

HVDC

HVAC

Case study on new age substations

Life cycle cost advantages associated with digital substations

2.4 Current state of the high voltage substation market, 2020

By voltage

By region

By type (AC and DC)

2.5 Expected demand outlook and market size, 2021-2030

Forecasted market size, 2021- 2030 (USD million)

High voltage substation market

Power transformers

Switchgears

2.6 Key growth markets

Brazil

China

Egypt

India

Germany

Indonesia

Mexico

Poland

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Thailand

Turkey

UK

USA

Vietnam

PART 3: KEY VENDORS PROFILES3.1 Key equipment manufacturers and suppliers3.1.1 Baoding TianweiBaobian Electric Company Limited (TBEA)3.2.1 Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)3.3.1 China XD Electric Co., Ltd.3.4.1 Chint T&D3.5.1 Efacec Power Solutions3.6.1 Elektrozavod Holding Company3.7.1 General Electric3.8.1 Hitachi ABB Power Grids3.9.1 Hitachi Limited3.10.1 Hyosung3.11.1 Hyundai Electric3.12.1 ILJIN Electric3.13.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation3.14.1 Pinggao Group Company Limited3.15.1 Power Technologies (Private) Limited3.16.1 Shandong Power Equipment Company (SPECO)3.17.1 Siemens AG3.18.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries Limited3.19.1 Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Co., Ltd3.20.1 Toshiba Corporation

Each vendor profile will have data and information on:

Product overview

Revenue

Recent developments

Recent M&A deals

Key recent contracts

PART 4: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yy2voj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-transmission-substation-markets-2021-2030-advances-in-gis-substations-eco-efficient-alternatives-to-sf6-digital-substations-substation-automation-developments-in-offshore-substations-301456181.html

SOURCE Research and Markets