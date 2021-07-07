Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Technologies/Systems Market 2021-2026: Technology Innovations And New Product Developments, Increasing Awareness, Large Unpenetrated Addressable Market

DUBLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for transdermal drug delivery systems should grow from $6.4 billion in 2021 to $7.8 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% for the period of 2021-2026.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for transdermal drug delivery technologies/systems. It provides a detailed description of the different types of transdermal drug delivery systems (passive and active) and the current and historical market revenues.

Transdermal drug delivery systems (TDDSs: gels, patches, films, etc.) are placed on the skin and allow specific drug substances to penetrate into the bloodstream through the layers of the skin. TDDSs have many benefits compared to other methods of drug delivery (oral, injectable, etc.)

TDDSs mitigate the hepatic first-pass effect of drugs, offering safety and a better quality of life to the patient. TDDSs are used to treat a wide variety of conditions and diseases, including pain, CNS disorders, hormone imbalance, prevention of nausea and vomiting, cardiovascular diseases (CVD), overactive bladder and several others. Most TDDSs are available in the form of patches.

Transdermal drug delivery (TDD) is still a relative niche segment, currently accounting for a small market share in the overall drug delivery market. However, given the many advantages (ease of use, better patient compliance, improved bioavailability and fewer adverse effects, etc.) over other drug delivery options (oral and injections) TDD has gained increasing attention over the last decade. TDDSs hold huge potential to address the needs of an increasing global elder population, especially in caregiver-intensive conditions and for patients with chronic conditions.

Opportunity exists to translate drug needs into a dosage form that is more end-user (patient) and caregiver friendly. Regarding the patent cliff, TDD could make pharmaceutical companies more competitive. For example, a pharmaceutical company that focuses on life cycle management and TDD as a parallel path during development could be in a better position to extend the life of a drug and to strategically introduce a variety of formulations that drive patient preference.

The advent of innovative, new approaches and continuous technology development is the key factor driving growth in the market. The growing number of elder patients and the increasing demand for convenient drug delivery options with easy self-administration are also facilitating the market growth.

TDD biologics (e.g., peptides, proteins, nucleic acids) and the use of new drug delivery devices such as microneedle systems for transdermal drug delivery, have high growth potential and are likely to have more activity in the coming years. The opportunity areas in this market include TDD of large molecules underpinned by a large (multibillion) biologics market, wherein the demand for advanced drug delivery systems is increasing.

This report also offers a detailed study of therapeutic applications for transdermal drug delivery: pain, central nervous system (CNS) disorders, hormonal applications, smoking cessation, motion sickness, cardiovascular disorders and others. An in-depth analysis of the global market for transdermal drug delivery technologies/systems includes historical data and market projection of sales by technology/system type, therapeutic application, end-user and region.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview

Mechanism

Advantages

Disadvantages

TDSS Types/Forms

Transdermal Patch

Transdermal Gel

Transdermal Spray

Transdermal Ointment

TDDS Technology Types

Passive TDDS

Types of Passive TDDS

Active TDDSs

Types of Active TDDS

Clinical Application of TDDS

Pain Management

CNS Disorders

Hormonal Applications

Smoking Cessation

Motion Sickness

Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)

Others

End Users of TDDSs

Home Care Settings

Hospitals and Healthcare Clinics

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Passive TDDSs

Active TDDSs

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Market Size and Forecast by Therapeutic Application Type

Pain

CNS Disorders

Hormonal Applications

Smoking Cessation

Motion Sickness

CVD

Other Therapeutic Applications for TDDSs

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End User

Global Markets for TDDS by End User

Market Size and Forecast by End User

Chapter 8 New Developments and Emerging Technologies

Innovative Transdermal Technologies

Technologies by Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

Technologies by 4 P Therapeutics (Nutriband)

Technologies by Corium Inc.

Technologies by Tapemark

Emerging Technologies and Applications for TDDS

Company/System

Chapter 9 Market Dynamics

Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Aging Population

Technology Innovations and New Product Development

Increasing Awareness

Large Unpenetrated Addressable Market

Market Restraining Factors

Product Development and Manufacturing Challenges

The Barrier Nature of the Skin

Side Effects

High Cost of Drug Development and Pricing Pressure

Market opportunity

Repositioning of Currently Marketed Products

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Key Available TDDSs

Pain Management

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Female Contraception

CNS Disorders

Smoking Cessation

Motion Sickness

For Cardiovascular Diseases

Overactive Bladder

Other Applications

Global Market Shares of Leading Companies

Recent Industry Activities

Product Launches and Approvals

Agreements and Collaborations

Acquisitions and Mergers

Others

Chapter 11 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Abbvie Inc.

Acrux Ltd.

Alvogen

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.

Lavipharm S. A.

Luye Pharma Group Ltd.

Novartis Ag

Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Perrigo Company Plc

Purdue Pharma Lp

Tapemark

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

UCB S.A.

Uspharma Ltd.

Vertical Pharmaceuticals Llc

Viatris Inc.

