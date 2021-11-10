Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Repair (TPVR) Markets 2021-2025 With Focus On China - Evolution Of New Devices & 3D Printing Applications For Percutaneous Structural Interventions

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Repair (TPVR) Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global pulmonary valve repair, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The report presents analysis of the pulmonary valve repair market by value, by application, by volume, by patient count, by penetration and by region.

There are primarily three types of pulmonary valve disease that are pulmonary valve stenosis, pulmonary valve regurgitation and pulmonary atresia.

For the treatment of patient's with such kind of pulmonary valve repair and pulmonary valve replacement are methods are opted that treat diseases affecting the pulmonary valve. The treatment can cure pulmonary valve disease and help restore normal blood flow, reduce symptoms, prolong life and help preserve the function of patient's heart muscle.

The global pulmonary valve repair market has observed progressive growth in the past few years and it is expected that during the forecasted period (2021-2025) the market would further augment at an escalating growth rate.

The global transcatheter pulmonary valve repair market growth is anticipated to be supported by numerous growth drivers such as surging geriatric population, rising global healthcare expenditure, augmenting obese population, escalating prevalence of cardiovascular disease, increasing minimally invasive surgeries, etc.

Though, the growth of global transcatheter pulmonary valve repair market would be negatively impacted by various challenges. Some of the foremost challenges faced by the market are unsuccessful clinical trials or procedures, regular innovation and development of new differentiated products and regulatory obligations.

Moreover, there are some trends that would support the market during the forecasted period are, evolution of new devices and 3D printing applications for percutaneous structural interventions.

Moreover, the report also evaluates the major opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global transcatheter pulmonary valve repair has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current & future trends.

Some of the major players operating in global transcatheter pulmonary valve repair market are Abbott Laboratories Inc., Medtronic Plc, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and Venus MedTech ( HangZhou) Inc., whose company profiling has been done in the report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary 2. Introduction2.1 Pulmonary Valve Disease: An Overview2.2 Types of Tests to Diagnose Pulmonary Valve Disease2.3 Pulmonary Valve Repair and Replacement: An Overview2.4 Types of Pulmonary Valve Replacement2.5 Pulmonary Valve Replacement Segmentation 3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Repair Market: An Analysis3.1.1 Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Repair Market by Value3.1.2 Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Repair Market by Procedures Volume3.1.3 Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Repair Market by Patient Count3.1.4 Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Repair Market by Penetration3.1.5 Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Repair Market by Application (hospital, ambulatory surgical centers and other)3.1.6 Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Repair Market by Region ( China and ROW)3.2 Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Repair Market: Application Analysis3.2.1 Global Hospital Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Repair Market by Value3.2.2 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Repair Market by Value3.2.3 Global Other Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Repair Market by Value 4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 China Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Repair Market: An Analysis4.1.1 China Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Repair Market by Value4.1.2 China Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Repair Market by Patient Count4.1.3 China Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Repair Market by Penetration 5. COVID-195.1 Impact of Covid-195.2 Rising Spread of COVID-195.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Industry 6. Market Dynamics6.1 Growth Drivers6.1.1 Surging Geriatric Population6.1.2 Rising Global Healthcare Expenditure6.1.3 Augmenting Obese Population6.1.4 Escalating Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease6.1.5 Increasing Minimally Invasive Surgeries6.2 Challenges6.2.1 Unsuccessful Clinical Trials or Procedures6.2.2 Regular Innovation and Development of New Differentiated Products6.2.3 Regulatory Obligations6.3 Market Trends6.3.1 Evolution of New Devices6.3.2 3D Printing Applications for Percutaneous Structural Interventions 7. Competitive Landscape7.1 Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Repair Market Players: A Financial Comparison7.2 Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Repair Major Products Launched or Under R&D Stage7.3 Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Repair Market Players by Research and Development 8. Company Profiles8.1 Business Overview8.2 Financial Overview8.3 Business Strategy

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Venus MedTech ( HangZhou ) Inc.

