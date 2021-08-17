Global Toys And Games Market Report 2021-2027 - Inherent Swings Typify Toys And Games Market
DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Toys and Games - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Toys and Games Market to Reach $126.8 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Toys and Games estimated at US$102.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$126.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Dolls/Action Figures, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$27.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Infant/Preschool segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGRThe Toys and Games market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR. Activity/Construction Toys Segment to Record 4% CAGRIn the global Activity/Construction Toys segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$13.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$17.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Toys and Games - Not Just "Playthings"
- Recent Market Activity
- Down the Time Lane
- Global Toys and Games Market Scenario
- Current and Future Analysis
- Inherent Swings Typify Toys and Games Market
- Interactive Toys Seizing Market Share at the Cost of Traditional Toys and Games
- Demographics Determine Market Growth
- Seasonality in Toy Sales - The 'Christmas Factor'
- Dynamic Fashion Trends Make Demand Unpredictable
- Competitive Scenario
- LEGO Endures US Slowdown, Focuses on Expansion
- Increasing Number of Cross Industry Partnerships
- Problems Associated with Outsourcing of Production to Low Cost Countries
- New Toy Design Ideas Come Mostly from Freelance Inventors
- Distribution Channel Analysis
- Regulatory Scenario in Key Markets
- Trade
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 192 Featured)
- Dream International Limited ( Hong Kong)
- Hasbro, Inc. ( USA)
- Integrity Toys, Inc. ( USA)
- JAKKS Pacific Inc. ( USA)
- Kids II, Inc. ( USA)
- K'NEX Limited Partnership Group ( USA)
- LEGO Group ( Denmark)
- Mattel, Inc. ( USA)
- Fisher-Price, Inc. ( USA)
- MEGA Brands, Inc. ( Canada)
- MGA Entertainment, Inc. ( USA)
- NAMCO BANDAI Holdings Inc. ( Japan)
- Playmates Toys, Inc. ( USA)
- Ravensburger AG ( Germany)
- Sanrio Company Ltd. ( Japan)
- Tarata Toys Ltd. ( New Zealand)
- TOMY Company, Ltd. ( Japan)
- VTech Holdings Limited ( Hong Kong)
- LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. ( USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Key Global Trends
- Innovation Propelling Growth
- Movies, Cartoons and Toys - A Profitable Equation
- Growth Trends in Emerging Markets
- Expanding Population Spells Opportunities for the Market
- Growing Middle Class Population & Rising Disposable Incomes Promise Growth
- Urbanization: A Mega Trend
- Active and Classic Toys Move at a Steady Pace
- Toy Licensing Gains Prominence
- Impact of 3D Printing on Toy Companies
- DIY 3D Printing Poses Significant Threat to Toys and Games Market
- Changing Concepts for Girls' Toys
- Outdoor and Sports Toys Attract Parents
- Toys as Collectibles - A Growing Trend
- Run Away Success of New Characters and Reality Television Shows
- Educational Toys Market on the Rise
- STEM-Themed Toys Spurs Growth in Educational Toys Market
- STEAM Extends to STREAM
- Innovation: The Key to Success in Educational Toys Market
- Construction Craze
- Electronic and Intelligent Toys-Transforming Education
- Virtualization of Toys - A New Tech Driven Strategy
- Growing Preference for Advanced Toys Adversely Impacts Growth Prospects
- Fidget Spinners - The New Hand Toy Top Hogging Limelight
- Craze Turns into Menace and Panic
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest Of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest Of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest Of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest Of Middle East
- Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kicmkp
