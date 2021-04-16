Global Tours And Activities Reservations Industry (2020 To 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics
DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tours and Activities Reservations - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tours and Activities Reservations estimated at US$158.5 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$266.7 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the period 2020-2027. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $42.8 Trillion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGRThe Tours and Activities Reservations market in the U.S. is estimated at US$42.8 Trillion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$59.9 Trillion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR. Select Competitors (Total 10 Featured):
- AbodeBooking
- ACIS
- Adventure Office
- AdventureRes
- AnyGuide
- Apptha Anybooking
- Arctic Reservations
- aRes Travel
- Asoview
- AttractionSuite
- Avvio
- Bokun
- Booking Boss
- BookingBuddy
- bookingkit
- BookIt
- Checkfront
- CompuSoft
- EscapeTix
- FareHarbor
- Galileo CRS by Travelport
- GetYourGuide
- GISO
- GolfNow Reservations
- Hold the Spot
- IBIS
- iBooking
- IBS Tour Partner
- Idiso
- iQCX
- Itinio
- ITS-RezExchange
- Kiwi
- Minhas Inscricoes
- Mr Manifest
- Navitaire
- Navitaire New Skies Reservation System
- OfiReservas
- Peek
- Peek Pro
- Resmark
- Rezdy
- Rezgo
- RTBS
- Sabre Airline Solutions
- Starboard Suite
- The Flybook
- Tour Manager
- TourCMS
- Tourplan
- TravelHerd
- TrekkSoft
- VAX
- Viator
- Welcome Anywhere
- WuBook
- Xola
- Yapta FareIQ
- Zaui
- ZOZI Advance
Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 10
