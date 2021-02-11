Global Top Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers Report 2020-2021: Strategy Dossier Of John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS, SDF, Kubota
The 2020 edition of the report analyzes and provides insights into the Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus for the Global Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers followed by a detailed SWOT analysis amid the prevailing global macroeconomic & financial turbulence with the Global Agriculture Equipment market impacted significantly by the continued, significant pressures on farm incomes & profitability emanating from the onset of the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The colossal & unprecedented economic fallout of the pandemic and the disruption it has unleashed on global supply chains, in turn, disrupting production across most parts of the globe have impacted the industry OEMs severely. The economic quagmire post pandemic and the ongoing trade wars have collectively impacted farm incomes & agriculture equipment sales directly and significantly which is likely to continue to have a significant bearing on agriculture machinery sales over near term. Further, the current downturn in global energy markets with the sustained downward trend in global crude oil prices has impacted the demand as well as production of agriculture feedstock based bio-fuels severely across North America & Western Europe, thereby, further compounding the complexity of the challenges for the industry. The multitude of pressures on top line growth have necessitated & rendered competitiveness as crucial to protecting profitability across industry OEMs which have been working towards optimizing & aligning their production output, cost base & industrial footprint with the emerging demand scenario. The long term fundamentals & demand drivers for the industry, however, remain strong & well in place linked directly to a rapidly growing global population besides the cyclical demand from the bio-fuel industry for agriculture sources based feedstock linked directly to prevailing crude oil prices & policy framework. The global agricultural output is required to double itself by 2050 as against the present level, in order, to match the rate of global population growth, as per projections, amid diminishing natural resources, thus, highlighting & underscoring the imminent & urgent need for tremendously enhancing efficiency & productivity through precision farming, especially, across developing nations & least developed countries where the population explosion is actually projected to take place.Against this backdrop, the report provides a comprehensive analysis on the Global Top 6 Agriculture Equipment manufacturers against the present & projected market backdrop.
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1 Business Structure & Snapshot - World's Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers
- Founded
- Headquartered
- Business Segments
- Employees
- Revenues
- Market Capitalization
- Key Executives
- Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure
Section 2 Financial Performance Snapshot & Analysis - Charts & Analysis for each Company:
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
Section 3 SWOT Analysis
- Sources of Strengths to be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to Overcome
- Opportunities for Growth
- Threats to be Mitigated & Negated
Section 4 Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers
- Deere & Company
- CNH Industrial N.V.
- AGCO Corporation
- CLAAS Group
- SDF Group
- Kubota Corporation
Section 5 Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment OEMs - Near to Medium Term
- Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Market Specific Strategies & Plans
- R&D Strategies & Plans
- Growth Strategies & Plans
- Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
- Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies, Strategic Initiatives & Imperatives
Section 6 Key Trends
- Industry Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section 7 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors Section 8 Global Agriculture Equipment Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section 9 Strategic Market Outlook
- Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario
- Demand Outlook
- Growth Projections for Agriculture Equipment
- Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities
