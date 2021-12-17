Global Top 5 Off-highway Equipment OEMs Profiles 2021: AGCO, Caterpillar, Komatsu, CNH Industrial, John Deere - Digitization, Automation Of Operations, And Growing Green Initiatives Drive OEMs

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Profiles of the Top 5 Global Off-highway Equipment OEMs and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The study provides detailed analyses on company profiles, product capabilities, technological solutions, competitive advantage in global regions, revenue shares, regional market shares, advanced technology in practice and testing phases, and the spending on research and development (R&D) as a share of the total revenues.

Through this report, the publisher offers stakeholders an understanding of top companies' operations in various regions and clarity in making initiatives toward growth in the respective regions and product segments.

The off-highway equipment industry is becoming highly technology-oriented amid labor shortages, conditions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, and increasing demand for productivity in agriculture, construction, and mining.

These challenges drive market players to enhance their product portfolios with digitization, connectivity and telematics solutions, electrification and alternate powertrains, alternate fuels, autonomous operations, IoT, and sensor technology, offering customers smarter and greener solutions with room for automation and enabling market participants to sustain their businesses.The publisher highlights markets recovering faster from the pandemic impact in this report, along with reasons for the same. India, China, the United States, and Europe are the regional focus in this global research.

This report profiles top original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the off-highway equipment industry specializing in the construction and mining, and agriculture sectors.

For this research, we selected John Deere and AGCO from the agriculture segment, Caterpillar and Komatsu from the construction and mining segment, and CNH Industrial, with a portfolio in agriculture and construction.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Off-highway Equipment Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Top 5 OEMs in the Off-highway Equipment Industry - Overview

Market Overview

Key Findings

Alternative Powertrain and Autonomous Milestones

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Profiles of the Top 5 OEMs - Strength Analysis by Region

Profiles of the Top 5 OEMs - Research and Development (R&D) Spending Analysis

Profiles of the Top 5 OEMs - Products and Capabilities

3. John Deere

John Deere

John Deere Group of Companies

John Deere Group - Facts

Global Footprint

Strategy and Vision

Total Revenue, R&D Spending Share, and Farm Unit Sales

4. CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Group of Companies

CNH Industrial - Facts

Global Footprint

Strategy and Vision

Revenue and R&D Spending Share

5. Caterpillar

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Group of Companies

Caterpillar - Facts

Global Footprint

Strategy and Vision

Revenue and R&D Spending Share

6. Komatsu

Komatsu

Komatsu Group of Companies

Komatsu - Facts

Global Footprint

Strategy and Vision

Revenue and R&D Spending Share

7. AGCO

AGCO

AGCO Group of Companies

AGCO - Facts

Global Footprint

Strategy and Vision

Revenue and R&D Spending Share

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Focus on Maximizing Market Share in International Regions

Growth Opportunity 2 - Customize Products to Suit Regional Requirements and Functionality

Growth Opportunity 3 - Capitalize on Opportunities through Collaborations

9. Next Steps

