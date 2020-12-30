Global Tokenization Market (2020 To 2025) - Impact Analysis Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tokenization Market by Component Application Area, Tokenization Technique, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, IT and ITes, Government, Retail and eCommerce, Energy and Utilities), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher forecasts the global post-COVID-19 tokenization market size to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2020 to USD 4.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.5% during 2020-2025. The major growth drivers for the market include increasing need to stay compliant with regulations, growing need to ensure continuous customer experience and maintain fraud prevention levels and increased alignment of customers toward contactless payments. However, lack of knowledge and understanding about tokens and ambiguity between encryption and tokenization among end users as well as increase in complexities in the implementation of tokenization and fraud prevention may restrain market growth. By tokenization technique, API-based segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period With the help of tokenization API, customers reduce the risk of storing critical information on their local servers. Customers can request new payments with the help of POST/order services of Gateway API. API helps in getting the details of PAN with the help of GET function, whereas the create and update functions is used to tokenize data and update the previously tokenized data. Organizations with in-house technical teams would prefer API-based solutions as these organizations have more complex payment needs, and businesses are spread across multiple regions. Large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period Large organizations are adopting tokenization solutions due to the increasing money laundering and fraudulent activities, identity thefts, processing of high-risk transactions, compliant to different regulations, and cost-cutting on manual processes. These organizations are the early adopters of tokenization, as they use a huge amount of confidential data of consumers and have a large number of business applications susceptible to cyber attacks. Due to their large size, these enterprises with different types of IT infrastructure face the difficult task of effectively managing the security for several applications across the enterprise. With the rapid adoption of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, large enterprises now not only have to protect systems and endpoints that are interconnected to enterprise networks, but also have to defend applications running on these endpoints. These organizations prefer to outsource tokenization services to lower their burden of PCI DSS compliance management. Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period APAC economies are witnessing high growth in increased payment innovation, specifically in eCommerce. Asian consumers are expecting seamless, easy, and secure digital infrastructure when it comes to online shopping and payments. Consumers in the region use various payment methods for online transactions within and outside countries. Therefore, APAC companies are facing the rising demand for securing payment methods. Due to the ever-growing cyber threats faced by the expanding eCommerce landscape, the concern over payment security spending in APAC is also increasing. Despite several measures taken by organizations, operational frauds continue to rise in this region due to the failure in the implementation of standards and lack of clarity in regulatory compliance in the region. Due to the increasing sophistication threat levels, APAC countries are enhancing and launching new national payment security and data protection policies. Hence APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Tokenization Market4.2 Tokenization Market, by Component, 20204.3 Tokenization Market, by Deployment Mode, 20204.4 Tokenization Market, by Tokenization Technique, 20204.5 Tokenization Market, by Application Area, 20204.6 Tokenization Market, Market Share of Top Three Verticals and Regions, 20204.7 Tokenization Market, Top Three Verticals4.8 Market Investment Scenario 5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.3 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis5.4 Regulatory Landscape5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation5.4.2 Payment Card Industry-Data Security Standard5.4.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act5.4.4 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act5.4.5 Payment Services Directive 25.4.6 Sarbanes-Oxley Act5.4.7 Soc25.5 Use Cases5.5.1 Use Case: Scenario 15.5.2 Use Case: Scenario 25.5.3 Use Case: Scenario 35.6 Tokenization Vs. Encryption5.7 Ecosystem5.8 Technology Analysis5.9 Pricing Model 6 Tokenization Market, by Component6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast by Component 2014-20256.2 Solutions6.2.1 Solutions: Tokenization Market Drivers6.2.2 Solutions: COVID-19 Impact6.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-20256.3 Services6.3.1 Services: Tokenization Market Drivers6.3.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact6.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-20256.3.4 Professional Services6.3.4.1 Professional Services: Tokenization Market Drivers6.3.4.2 Professional Services: COVID-19 Impact6.3.5 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-20256.3.6 Managed Services6.3.6.1 Managed Services: Tokenization Market Drivers6.3.6.2 Managed Services: COVID-19 Impact6.3.7 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025 7 Tokenization Market, by Application Area7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast by Application Area, 2014-20257.2 Payment Security7.2.1 Payment Security: Tokenization Market Drivers7.2.2 Payment Security: COVID-19 Impact7.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-20257.3 User Authentication7.3.1 User Authentication: Tokenization Market Drivers7.3.2 User Authentication: COVID-19 Impact7.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-20257.4 Compliance Management7.4.1 Compliance Management: Tokenization Market Drivers7.4.2 Compliance Management: COVID-19 Impact7.4.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025 8 Tokenization Market, by Tokenization Technique8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast by Tokenization Technique, 2014-20258.2 Application Programming Interface-Based8.2.1 Application Programming Interface-Based: Tokenization Market Drivers8.2.2 Application Programming Interface-Based: COVID-19 Impact8.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-20258.3 Gateway-Based8.3.1 Gateway-Based: Tokenization Market Drivers8.3.2 Gateway-Based: COVID-19 Impact8.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025 9 Tokenization Market, by Deployment Mode9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast by Deployment Mode, 2014-20259.2 On-Premises9.2.1 On-Premises: Tokenization Market Drivers9.2.2 On-Premises: COVID-19 Impact9.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-20259.3 Cloud9.3.1 Cloud: Tokenization Market Drivers9.3.2 Cloud: COVID-19 Impact9.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025 10 Tokenization Market, by Organization Size10.1 Introduction10.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Organization Size, 2014-202510.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises10.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Tokenization Market Drivers10.2.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact10.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-202510.3 Large Enterprises10.3.1 Large Enterprises: Tokenization Market Drivers10.3.2 Large Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact10.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025 11 Tokenization Market, by Vertical11.1 Introduction11.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Vertical, 2014-202511.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance11.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Tokenization Market Drivers11.2.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: COVID-19 Impact11.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-202511.3 Healthcare11.3.1 Healthcare: Tokenization Market Drivers11.3.2 Healthcare: COVID-19 Impact11.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-202511.4 Information Technology and Information Technology- Enabled Services11.4.1 Information Technology and Information Technology-Enabled Services: Tokenization Market Drivers11.4.2 Information Technology and Information Technology-Enabled Services: COVID-19 Impact11.4.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-202511.5 Government11.5.1 Government: Tokenization Market Drivers11.5.2 Government: COVID-19 Impact11.5.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-202511.6 Retail and Ecommerce11.6.1 Retail and Ecommerce: Tokenization Market Drivers11.6.2 Retail and Ecommerce: COVID-19 Impact11.6.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-202511.7 Energy and Utilities11.7.1 Energy and Utilities: Tokenization Market Drivers11.7.2 Energy and Utilities: COVID-19 Impact11.7.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-202511.8 Others11.8.1 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025 12 Tokenization Market, by Region12.1 Introduction12.2 North America12.3 Europe12.4 Asia-Pacific12.5 Middle East and Africa12.6 Latin America 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Market Evaluation Framework 14 Company Evaluation Matrix14.1 Overview14.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping14.2.1 Star14.2.2 Emerging Leaders14.2.3 Pervasive14.2.4 Participants 15 Company Profiles15.1 Introduction15.2 Fiserv15.3 Mastercard15.4 Visa15.5 Micro FocUS15.6 American Express15.7 Helpsystems15.8 Meawallet15.9 Thales Trusted Cyber Technologies (TCT)15.10 Ciphercloud15.11 Futurex15.12 Tokenex15.13 Ncipher15.14 Verifone15.15 Bluefin Payment Systems15.16 Marqeta15.17 Paragon Payment Solutions15.18 Integrapay15.19 Asiapay Technology15.20 Liaison Technologies15.21 Ingenico Epayments15.22 Right to Win 16 Adjacent Markets16.1 Introduction to Adjacent Markets16.2 Limitations16.3 Tokenization Market Ecosystem and Adjacent Markets16.4 Encryption Software Market16.4.1 Adjacent Market: Encryption Software Market, by Component16.4.2 Adjacent Market: Encryption Software Market, by Application16.4.3 Adjacent Market: Encryption Software Market, by Deployment Mode16.4.4 Adjacent Market: Encryption Software Market, by Vertical16.5 Payment Security Market16.5.1 Adjacent Market: Payment Security Market, by Component16.5.2 Adjacent Market: Payment Security Market, by Organization Size16.5.3 Adjacent Market: Payment Security Market, by Vertical16.5.4 Adjacent Market: Payment Security Market, by Region16.6 Database Security Market16.6.1 Adjacent Market: Database Security Market, by Component16.6.2 Adjacent Market: Database Security Market, by Software Type16.6.3 Adjacent Market: Database Security Market, by Business Function16.6.4 Adjacent Market: Database Security Market, by Deployment Mode16.6.5 Adjacent Market: Database Security Market, by Vertical16.6.6 Adjacent Market: Database Security Market, by Region 17 Appendix17.1 Discussion Guide17.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal17.3 Available Customizations17.4 Related Reports17.5 Author Details

