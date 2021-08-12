Global Tobacco Products Markets Report 2021-2025 & 2030 Featuring Philip Morris International; Imperial Tobacco; Altria Group; British American Tobacco (BAT) And Japan Tobacco

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tobacco Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tobacco products market is expected to grow from $263.62 billion in 2020 to $272.1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. The market is expected to reach $321.5 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.Major companies in the tobacco products market include Philip Morris International Inc.; Imperial Tobacco; Altria Group Inc; British American Tobacco and Japan Tobacco Inc.The tobacco products market consists of sales of tobacco products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce tobacco products by stemming and redrying of tobacco and manufacturing cigarettes and other tobacco products. E-cigarettes are not included in this market. The tobacco products market is segmented into cigarettes, cigars and cigarillos and smoking and other tobacco products. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global tobacco products market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global tobacco products market. Africa was the smallest region in the global tobacco products market.Cigarette companies are innovating in product designs and offering super slim and ultra slim cigarettes to appeal to millennials. These super slim cigarettes are about 4.7 mm in diameter and 99mm in length. New types of cigarettes include long, extra-slim, light-colored with low tar content, and are particularly targeted towards female smokers.

Slim and super slim cigarettes are popular especially in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and their use is increasing in leading consumer markets such as Korea, Japan and Russia. Some of the popular super slim cigarette brands include Davidoff Boudoir (Imperial Tobacco), Winston XS Micro (JTI Ukraine), ESSE (KT&G), Glamour (Gallagher Tobacco Company) and Vogue (British American Tobacco). Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Report Structure 3. Tobacco Products Market Characteristics3.1. Market Definition3.2. Key Segmentations 4. Tobacco Products Market Product Analysis4.1. Leading Products/ Services4.2. Key Features and Differentiators4.3. Development Products 5. Tobacco Products Market Supply Chain5.1. Supply Chain5.2. Distribution5.3. End Customers 6. Tobacco Products Market Customer Information6.1. Customer Preferences6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth 7. Tobacco Products Market Trends And Strategies 8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Tobacco Products 9. Tobacco Products Market Size And Growth9.1. Market Size9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market9.2.2. Restraints On The Market9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market9.3.2. Restraints On The Market 10. Tobacco Products Market Regional Analysis10.1. Global Tobacco Products Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)10.2. Global Tobacco Products Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region10.3. Global Tobacco Products Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region 11. Tobacco Products Market Segmentation11.1. Global Tobacco Products Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Cigarettes, Cigars And Cigarillos

Smoking And Other Tobacco Products

11.2. Global Tobacco Products Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

E-Commerce

Others

11.3. Global Tobacco Products Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Combustible Tobacco

Smokeless Tobacco

12. Tobacco Products Market Segments12.1. Global Cigarettes, Cigars And Cigarillos Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Cigarettes; Cigars And Cigarillos12.2. Global Smoking And Other Tobacco Products Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Chewing Tobacco ; Snuff Tobacco ; Other Smokeless Tobacco; Loose Tobacco 13. Tobacco Products Market Metrics13.1. Tobacco Products Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global13.2. Per Capita Average Tobacco Products Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global Companies Mentioned

Philip Morris International Inc.

Imperial Tobacco

Altria Group Inc

British American Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oiovvf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global--tobacco-products-markets-report-2021-2025--2030-featuring--philip-morris-international-imperial-tobacco-altria-group-british-american-tobacco-bat-and-japan-tobacco-301354367.html

SOURCE Research and Markets