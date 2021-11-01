Global Tissue Diagnostics (TDx) Market Report 2021: A $8,848.6 Million Market By 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tissue Diagnostics (TDx) Market Growth Opportunities to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

This report provides an overview of the global TDx market and a 4-year forecast of it from 2021 to 2025. The market will reach $8,848.6 million in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2020 to 2025.

The advanced staining and anatomical pathology laboratory information management systems (APLIS) segments will grow at the highest rates due to increasing demand for personalized diagnosis and need for automation, respectively. In contrast, the pre-analytical staining segment will experience lower growth due to customers' lack of technology upgrades and the segment's inability to meet the price-to-performance ratio achieved by the other 2 segments.Analysis of the competitive landscape indicates that the top 5 companies accounted for a combined 69% of the global TDx market revenue in 2020. Offering holistic platform consisting of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation is a growth area observed in this market.

Given the market dynamics, trends, and competitive nature, it is important for industry stakeholders to have an overall perspective of the technology segments and workflow. This report offers insightful analysis of the TDx market in the form of a global forecast, regional and technological forecasts and analyses, benchmarking of the top competitors, and key growth opportunities for industry participants.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Scope and Segmentation

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Strategic Imperatives for the Tissue Diagnostics Market

6 Big Growth Themes for Tissue Diagnostics Market

Future Trends-Three Big Predictions Driving Tissue Diagnostics Market

2. Market Overview

Market Background

Market Segmentation

Trends in Tissue Diagnostics Market

Future of Pathology Laboratory

Regional Trends in Pathology Market

3. Market Drivers and Restraints

4. Market Forecast

Market Engineering Measurements

Global Revenue Forecast

Global Revenue Forecast Discussion

Global Revenue Forecast by Segment

Global Revenue Forecast by Segment Discussion

Future Demand and Market Dynamics for APLIS

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

5. Competitive Environment

Global Market Share Analysis

Top Competitors

Tissue Diagnostics Market Participant Strategies

Global Competitor Matrix

Competitor Segment Ranking Matrix

Tissue Diagnostics Leaderboard

Notable Activities

6. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1-Companion Diagnostics (CDx) to Drive Advanced Staining Techniques

Growth Opportunity 2-Workflow Shift Towards Integrated Histopathology Systems

Growth Opportunity 3-Converging Molecular and Pathology Workflow for Enhanced Efficiency

Growth Opportunity 4-Increasing Need for Automation & Digitization in Tissue Diagnostics

7. United States

8. Western Europe

9. APAC

10. Rest of the World (ROW)

11. Last Word

