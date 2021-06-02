Global Tilapia Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tilapia Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tilapia market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Tilapia belongs to the family 'Cichlidae' and is largely freshwater fish which dwells in shallow streams, ponds, rivers and lakes. Tilapia is one of the most consumed farmed fishes in the world. Historically, this versatile fish was of great importance in mainly African and the Middle Eastern regions. But now, it is consumed across the globe and gaining popularity in Asian and American countries. It is inexpensive and mild in taste which makes it a good substitute for expensive alternatives such as salmon.The rapid expansion of aquaculture has catalysed the growth of the tilapia industry globally. Tilapia, being an ideal choice for fish farming, has now become the second most cultured species after carps. Since, it is omnivorous, hard and have good resistance to diseases, they are affordable and easy even for small farmers to grow. In addition to this, the growing health consciousness among people and demand for protein-rich diet also drive the demand for tilapia since it contains vitamin B, iron, vitamin D, selenium and omega-3 fatty acids. Moreover, the improvements in genetic technology, selective breeding and increasing government initiatives to support aquaculture business are also stimulating the growth of the tilapia market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global tilapia market to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global tilapia market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global tilapia industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tilapia industry?

What is the breakup of global tilapia market based on the farmed vs wild capture?

What is the breakup of global tilapia market based on the species?

What is the breakup of global tilapia market based on the product?

What is the breakup of global tilapia market based on the sector?

What are the price trends of tilapia?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the tilapia industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the tilapia industry?

What is the structure of the tilapia industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the tilapia industry?

How is tilapia processed?

