Global Tight Gas Market Report, 2020-2027: Advancement In Drilling Technology & Favorable Government Policies Driving The Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tight Gas Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Industrial, Power Generation, Residential, Commercial, Transportation), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Tight Gas Market Growth & TrendsThe global tight gas market demand is expected to reach 15,452.3 billion cubic feet (BCF) by 2027, ascending at a CAGR of 5.02% from 2020 to 2027. The rise in government policies for clean fuel production, along with the deployment of advanced drilling technologies across several countries, is likely to drive the market over the forecast period.Tight gas, a form of natural gas, is regarded as a reliable energy source for power generation and occupies the second-largest share of energy supply in the global electricity generation after coal. The share of tight gas is bound to increase over the coming years in response to the environmental and economic limits of coal generation, at least in countries where natural gas is a viable alternative. This heavy end-use application is expected to positively influence the tight gas industry landscape.The tight gas supply chain includes production and processing, gas transmission and storage, and distribution to large volume customers, residential customers, and commercial customers. The convergence of multi-stage hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling has enabled the industry participants to produce natural gas from tight formations in an economic manner. The development of these advanced techniques is expected to strengthen the upstream segment of the supply chain.Stable regulatory and fiscal policies, adoption of advanced technologies, decreasing drilling and well completion costs, along with growing investments from international market players, are among the key factors for sustaining the competitiveness of the tight gas industry. Moreover, the profitable production of tight gas depends on the accessible demand markets for it, such as electricity generation, industrial thermal sector, building thermal sector, and others. Tight Gas Market Report Highlights

The industrial application segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 owing to utilization of tight gas in various applications in industries such as for production of fertilizers, chemical plants, iron and steel plants, and in various other industries

The power generation application segment is expected to expand at the fastest growth rate in the forecast period owing to rise in environmental concerns regarding coal-based power generation plants, coupled with major countries around the world switching towards natural gas-based power generation plants

North America occupied a dominant market position in 2019, with the U.S. being touted as the major contributor across the region. Development of advanced drilling technology, along with the presence of abundant tight gas reserves, is anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period in the region

occupied a dominant market position in 2019, with the U.S. being touted as the major contributor across the region. Development of advanced drilling technology, along with the presence of abundant tight gas reserves, is anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period in the region The rest of the world is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Countries such as China and Argentina are expected to dominate the region over the forecast period owing to the presence of favorable policies and financial support from the government for tight gas development

and are expected to dominate the region over the forecast period owing to the presence of favorable policies and financial support from the government for tight gas development The transportation application segment is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to rise in environmental concerns regarding the usage of diesel and gasoline fuel, coupled with a rise in the adoption of compressed natural gas (CNG) fueled vehicles in major countries around the world.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Market Definitions Chapter 4. Tight Gas Market Variables, Trends & Scope4.1. Market Size and Growth Prospects4.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis4.3. Technology Overview4.3.1. Technology Trends4.4. Regulatory Framework4.4.1. Standards & Compliances4.4.2. Safety4.5. Market Dynamics4.5.1. Market Driver Analysis4.5.1.1. Advancement in Drilling Technology4.5.1.2. Favorable Government Policies4.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis4.5.2.1. High Production Cost4.6. Business Environment Analysis Tools4.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's4.6.2. PESTEL Analysis Chapter 5. Tight Gas Market Application Outlook5.1. Tight Gas Market, By Application, 2019 & 20275.2. Industrial5.2.1. Market Estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Volume, BCF, Revenue, USD Billion)5.3. Power Generation5.4. Residential5.5. Commercial5.6. Transportation Chapter 6. Tight Gas Market Regional Outlook6.1. Tight Gas Market, By Region, 2019 & 2027 Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape7.1. Key Global Players, Recent Market Developments & Their Impact on the Industry7.2. Vendor Landscape Chapter 8. Company Analysis8.1. Company overview8.2. Financial performance8.3. Product benchmarking8.4. Recent developments

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

ConocoPhillips

PetroChina Company Limited

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Chevron Corporation

Chesapeake Energy Corporation

Equinor ASA

Repsol SA

Southwestern Energy Company

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6828rf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-tight-gas-market-report-2020-2027-advancement-in-drilling-technology--favorable-government-policies-driving-the-market-301153177.html

SOURCE Research and Markets