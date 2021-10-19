Global Three-Wheeler Market (2021 To 2028) - Featuring Bajaj Auto, Terra Motors And TVS Motor Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Three-Wheeler Market by Fuel Type and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A three-wheeler is a three wheeled vehicle propelled by petrol/CNG, diesel, or electric motor. Three-wheelers are generally used as a commercial vehicle to transport passenger and goods. The mobility of three-wheelers depends on the maneuverability, affordability, and door-to-door transport. As many developing countries specially in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA require faster and significantly cheaper option for public and goods transport, three-wheeler suites the requirement best.The three-wheeler market is driven by factors such as increase in demand for commercial vehicle with lower operating cost, last mile connectivity, and growing preference for the electric vehicle as a commercial vehicle. However, increase in fuel prices, higher upfront cost of electric three-wheeler battery, and lack of charging infrastructure are some the potential factors that can hamper the market growth. Asia-Pacific dominates the market at present, followed by Europe, LAMEA, and North America. In the Asia-Pacific region, India dominated the global three-wheeler market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Whereas China is expected to grow at a significant rate in Asia-Pacific, owing to the growing preference of electric three-wheelers in the region.The three-wheeler market is segmented into fuel type, vehicle type, and region. Depending on fuel type, the market is divided into petrol/CNG, diesel, and electric. On the basis of vehicle type, it is categorized into passenger carrier and load carrier. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players analyzed in the three-wheeler market include Bajaj Auto Ltd, Piaggio & C.SpA, Atul Auto Limited, Chongqing Zongshen Tricycle Manufacture Co. Ltd, J.S. Auto Pvt Ltd, Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Scooters India Limited, Terra Motors Corporation, and TVS Motor Company. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This study presents the analytical depiction of the three-wheeler market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top impacting factors3.2.2. Top investment pockets3.2.3. Top winning strategies3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. Market share analysis (2020)3.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Inclination toward use of electric three-wheeler as an eco-friendly & efficient solution for commute3.5.1.2. Growing trend of last mile connectivity3.5.1.3. Increasing demand for affordable commercial vehicle3.5.1.4. Greater availability of credit and financing options3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. Increase in fuel cost3.5.2.2. High cost of battery3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. Growing trend of shared mobility3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the market3.6.1. Evolution of outbreaks3.6.1.1. SARS3.6.1.2. COVID-193.6.2. Micro-economic impact analysis3.6.2.1. Consumer trend3.6.2.2. Technology trends3.6.2.3. Regulatory trend3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis3.6.3.1. GDP3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis3.6.3.3. Employment index3.6.4. Impact on the three-wheeler industry analysis CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL THREE-WHEELER MARKET, FUEL TYPE4.1. Overview4.2. Petrol/ CNG4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Diesel4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.4. Electric4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL THREE-WHEELER MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE5.1. Overview5.2. Passenger Carrier5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Load Carrier5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: THREE-WHEELER MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES7.1. ATUL AUTO LIMITED.7.1.1. Company overview7.1.2. Key executives7.1.3. Company snapshot7.1.4. Product portfolio7.1.5. Business performance7.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments7.2. BAJAJ AUTO LTD7.2.1. Company overview7.2.2. Key executives7.2.3. Company snapshot7.2.4. Operating business segments7.2.5. Product portfolio7.2.6. R&D expenditure7.2.7. Business performance7.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments7.3. CHONGQING ZONGSHEN TRICYCLE MANUFACTURE CO. LTD7.3.1. Company overview7.3.2. Key executives7.3.3. Company snapshot7.3.4. Product portfolio7.4. J. S. AUTO PVT LTD.7.4.1. Company overview7.4.2. Key executives7.4.3. Company snapshot7.4.4. Product portfolio7.5. KINETIC GREEN ENERGY & POWER SOLUTIONS LTD.7.5.1. Company overview7.5.2. Key executives7.5.3. Company snapshot7.5.4. Product portfolio7.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments7.6. MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LTD.7.6.1. Company overview7.6.2. Key executives7.6.3. Company snapshot7.6.4. Operating business segments7.6.5. Product portfolio7.6.6. R&D expenditure7.6.7. Business performance7.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments7.7. Piaggio & C. SpA7.7.1. Company overview7.7.2. Key executives7.7.3. Company snapshot7.7.4. Operating business segments7.7.5. Product portfolio7.7.6. R&D expenditure7.7.7. Business performance7.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments7.8. SCOOTERS INDIA LIMITED7.8.1. Company overview7.8.2. Key executives7.8.3. Company snapshot7.8.4. Product portfolio7.8.5. R&D expenditure7.8.6. Business performance7.9. TERRA MOTORS CORPORATION7.9.1. Company overview7.9.2. Key executives7.9.3. Company snapshot7.9.4. Product portfolio7.10. TVS MOTOR COMPANY7.10.1. Company overview7.10.2. Key executives7.10.3. Company snapshot7.10.4. Operating business segments7.10.5. Product portfolio7.10.6. R&D expenditure7.10.7. Business performance

