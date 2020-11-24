Global Thin Wafer Market Outlook (2020 To 2027) - Featuring 3M, Brewer Science & EV Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thin Wafer - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Thin Wafer market accounted for $6.96 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $14.07 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of MEMS technology in portable health monitoring devices and growing smartphone & consumer electronics markets are the major factors driving the market growth. However, efficiency maintenance is restraining the market growth. Moreover, growing adoption of IoT & AI in automotive sector and rising adoption of portable devices would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.A thin wafer is a thin slice of semiconductor substance such as a crystalline silicon (c-Si), used for the fabrication of integrated circuits and, in photovoltaic's, to manufacture solar cells. Based on technology, the dicing segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the increasing demand for high-speed dicing coupled with superior breakage strength. Also, the requirement for smaller, higher performing, and lower cost device configuration for use in applications such as memory devices, logic devices, power devices, and sensors is expected to contribute toward the growth of the market. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the surging adoption of high-end consumer electronics, such as wearables and smart home devices in China and Japan. The region has emerged as a global focal point for large investments and business expansion opportunities.Some of the key players profiled in the Thin Wafer Market include 3M, Brewer Science, EV Group, GlobalWafers, LDK Solar, Lintec Corporation, Nissan Chemical Corporation, PV Crystalox Solar PLC, SK Siltron Co Ltd, Sumco Corporation, Synova, Ulvac, Virginia Semiconductor Inc and Wafer Works Corporation. What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract 2.2 Stake Holders 2.3 Research Scope 2.4 Research Methodology 2.4.1 Data Mining 2.4.2 Data Analysis 2.4.3 Data Validation 2.4.4 Research Approach 2.5 Research Sources 2.5.1 Primary Research Sources 2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources 2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Restraints 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Threats 3.6 Technology Analysis 3.7 Application Analysis 3.8 Emerging Markets 3.9 Impact of Covid-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Thin Wafer Market, By Process5.1 Introduction 5.2 Carrier-Less/Taiko Process 5.3 Temporary Bonding & Debonding 6 Global Thin Wafer Market, By Wafer Size6.1 Introduction 6.2 125 mm 6.3 200 mm 6.4 300 mm 7 Global Thin Wafer Market, By Sales Channel7.1 Introduction 7.2 Distributor 7.3 Direct Sales 8 Global Thin Wafer Market, By Technology8.1 Introduction 8.2 Dicing 8.3 Grinding 8.4 Handling 8.5 Polishing 8.6 Thinning 9 Global Thin Wafer Market, By Application9.1 Introduction 9.2 Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS) Image Sensors9.3 Interposer 9.4 Light-Emitting Diode (LEDs) 9.5 Logic 9.6 Memory 9.7 Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) 9.8 Radio-Frequency (RF) Devices (GaAs) 9.9 Other Applications 9.9.1 Advanced Packaging (3D TSV/Interposers)9.9.2 Power Devices 10 Global Thin Wafer Market, By Geography10.1 Introduction 10.2 North America 10.2.1 US 10.2.2 Canada 10.2.3 Mexico 10.3 Europe 10.3.1 Germany 10.3.2 UK 10.3.3 Italy 10.3.4 France 10.3.5 Spain 10.3.6 Rest of Europe 10.4 Asia Pacific 10.4.1 Japan 10.4.2 China 10.4.3 India 10.4.4 Australia 10.4.5 New Zealand 10.4.6 South Korea 10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific 10.5 South America 10.5.1 Argentina 10.5.2 Brazil 10.5.3 Chile 10.5.4 Rest of South America 10.6 Middle East & Africa 10.6.1 Saudi Arabia 10.6.2 UAE 10.6.3 Qatar 10.6.4 South Africa 10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Developments11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers 11.3 New Product Launch 11.4 Expansions 11.5 Other Key Strategies 12 Company Profiling12.1 3M 12.2 Brewer Science 12.3 EV Group 12.4 GlobalWafers 12.5 LDK Solar 12.6 Lintec Corporation 12.7 Nissan Chemical Corporation 12.8 PV Crystalox Solar PLC 12.9 SK Siltron Co Ltd 12.10 Sumco Corporation 12.11 Synova 12.12 Ulvac 12.13 Virginia Semiconductor Inc 12.14 Wafer Works Corporation For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wjx4li

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-thin-wafer-market-outlook-2020-to-2027---featuring-3m-brewer-science--ev-group-among-others-301179689.html

SOURCE Research and Markets