Global Thermal Spray Coating Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

The global thermal spray coating market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Thermal spray coating refers to the process of coating surfaces by melting powder substrates into droplets and spraying them at high velocities. Some of the commonly used coatings include zirconium oxide, aluminum bronze, and cobalt-molybdenum. They are sprayed on materials, such as stainless steel, nickel alloys, copper, bronze, molybdenum, ceramics and tungsten carbides. The coatings form stable bonds with the surfaces and prevent them from degradation, wear and tear, abrasion, friction and corrosion. They also provide electrical conductivity, lubricity, chemical resistances and desirable surface properties. As a result, thermal spray coating finds extensive applications across various industries, such as aerospace, automotive, healthcare, energy and food and beverage.Significant growth in the chemical industry, along with the increasing demand for high-performance industrial-grade coatings, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. These coatings are widely used on the surfaces of pumps, valves, machinery, turbine blades and other industrial equipment to enhance their operational efficiency, quality and reliability. In the automotive industry, the coatings are used on cylinder rings, piston rings, crankshafts, brake discs, exhaust pipes and shifters for high-performance and improved fuel efficiency.

Moreover, shifting consumer preference from chrome plating towards thermal spray coatings is providing a thrust to the market growth. With rising environmental consciousness, consumers are widely utilizing thermal spray coatings that have a higher fatigue resistance and generate minimal residue upon processing. Additionally, the development of flame-based and reactive spray deposition technologies for low-temperature solid oxide fuel cell, plasma and laser deposition coatings, are contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors, including the rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Air Products and Chemicals Inc., American Roller Company LLC, Durum Verschlei?schutz GmbH, Lincotek Rubbiano S.p.A, Metallizing Equipment Co. Pvt. Ltd., Montreal Carbide Co. Ltd., Powder Alloy Corporation, Praxair Surface Technologies Inc. (Linde plc), Progressive Surface Inc. and Wall Colmonoy Corporation. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global thermal spray coating market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global thermal spray coating market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global thermal spray coating market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Thermal Spray Coating Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product6.1 Metals6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Ceramics6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Intermetallic6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Polymers6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Carbides6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Abradables6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast6.7 Others6.7.1 Market Trends6.7.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Technology7.1 Cold7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Flame7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Plasma7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 High-Velocity Oxy-Fuel (HVOF)7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Electric Arc7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Others7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Aerospace8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Industrial Gas Turbine8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Automotive8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Medical8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Printing8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Oil and Gas8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast8.7 Steel8.7.1 Market Trends8.7.2 Market Forecast8.8 Pulp and Paper8.8.1 Market Trends8.8.2 Market Forecast8.9 Others8.9.1 Market Trends8.9.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region 10 SWOT Analysis 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.1.3 Financials14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.2 American Roller Company LLC14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3 Durum Verschlei?schutz GmbH14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4 Lincotek Rubbiano S.p.A14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5 Metallizing Equipment Co. Pvt. Ltd.14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6 Montreal Carbide Co. Ltd.14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7 Powder Alloy Corporation14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8 Praxair Surface Technologies Inc. (Linde plc)14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9 Progressive Surface Inc.14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10 Wall Colmonoy Corporation14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

