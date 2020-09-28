Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market (2020 To 2025) - Increasing Preference For Precision Medicine Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market by Product (Equipment (Immunoassay Analyzers), Consumables), Technology (Immunoassays, Chromatography-MS), Class of Drugs (Antibiotic Drugs, Bronchodilator Drugs), End User - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global therapeutic drug monitoring market is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2025.

The growth of the market is largely driven by factors such as the rising number of organ transplant procedures, the use of TDM across various therapeutic fields, the increasing preference for precision medicine, a growing focus on R&D related to TDM, and technological advancements in immunoassay instruments. Increased adoption in the treatment of autoimmune diseases is expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.

Consumables segment accounted for a significant share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market, by product, in 2019

By product, the therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented as consumables and equipment. Of all these products, consumables accounted for the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market in 2019. The segment is also anticipated to grow at the fastest rate due to the repeat purchases of kits and reagents and the increasing number of immunoassay tests being performed across the globe.

Immunoassays segment accounted for a significant share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market, by technology, in 2019

By technology, the therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into immunoassays and chromatography-MS. Of all these products, immunoassays accounted for the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market in 2019. The segment is also anticipated to grow at the fastest rate due to the increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases and technological innovation.

Antiepileptic drugs segment accounted for the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market, by class of drugs in 2019

On the basis of class of drugs, the therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into antiepileptic drugs, antibiotic drugs, immunosuppressant drugs, antiarrhythmic drugs, bronchodilator drugs, psychoactive agents, and other drugs. The antiepileptic drug accounted for the largest share in 2019, due to the high complexity and heterogeneity of epilepsy, lack of biological markers or specific clinical signs aside from the frequency of seizures to assess treatment efficacy or toxicity, and the highly complex pharmacokinetics of these drugs.

Hospital laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market, by end user in 2019

On the basis of end user, the therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into hospital laboratories, commercial & private laboratories, and other end users. Of all these end-user segments, hospital laboratories accounted for the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the availability of advanced healthcare facilities in hospitals and the rising incidences of chronic diseases.

North America will continue to dominate the therapeutic drug monitoring market during the forecast period

In 2019, North America was estimated to be the largest regional market for therapeutic drug monitoring, followed by Europe. Increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and the presence of technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region, coupled with initiatives taken by different government associations, are anticipated to boost the market growth in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Overview4.2 Asia-Pacific: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, by Class of Drug4.3 Geographic Snapshot of the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Importance of TDM in Organ Transplant Procedures5.2.1.2 Use of TDM Across Various Therapeutic Fields5.2.1.3 Increasing Preference for Precision Medicine5.2.1.4 Growing Focus on R&D Activities Related to Tdm5.2.1.5 Technological Advancements5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Requirement of High Capital Investments5.2.2.2 Reluctance of Small Hospitals to Offer TDM Services5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption in the Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Availability of Alternatives to Conventional Tdm5.2.4.2 Operational Barriers Faced in Conducting TDM Tests5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.4 Supply Chain Analysis5.5 Ecosystem Analysis5.6 Impact of Covid-19 on the TDM Market 6 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, by Product6.1 Introduction6.2 Consumables6.3 Equipment6.3.1 Immunoassay Analyzers6.3.1.1 High Efficiency of Immunoassay Analyzers Has Ensured End-User Demand6.3.2 Chromatography & Ms Detectors6.3.2.1 Technological Advancements Have Propelled the Growth of the Segment6.3.3 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers6.3.3.1 Automation to Raise Preference for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers6.4 Impact of Covid-19 on the TDM Market, by Product 7 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, by Technology7.1 Introduction7.2 Immunoassays7.2.1 Chemiluminescence Immunoassays7.2.1.1 Rapid Detection Time and Good Specificity Support the Growth of the Segment7.2.2 Fluorescence Immunoassays7.2.2.1 High Operability and Better Sensitivity of Fias to Drive Market Growth7.2.3 Colorimetric Immunoassays7.2.3.1 Demand for Colorimetric Immunoassays to Decline Due to the Rising Preference for Advanced Equipment7.2.4 Radioimmunoassays7.2.4.1 High Sensitivity in Drug Detection Applications Supports the Market for Radioimmunoassays7.2.5 Other Immunoassays7.3 Chromatography-Ms7.3.1 Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry7.3.1.1 High Accuracy Supports Demand for Lc-Ms7.3.2 Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry7.3.2.1 Drawbacks of Gc-Ms Challenge Market Growth 8 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, by Class of Drug8.1 Introduction8.2 Antiepileptic Drugs8.2.1 High Complexity and Heterogeneity of Epilepsy to Drive the Growth of the Segment8.3 Antiarrhythmic Drugs8.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Heart Disorders to Support Segment Growth8.4 Immunosuppressant Drugs8.4.1 Immunosuppressant Demand Has Risen Due to An Increase in Organ Transplantation Procedures8.5 Antibiotic Drugs8.5.1 Technological Advancements to Propel the Demand for Antibiotic Drug Monitoring8.6 Bronchodilator Drugs8.6.1 Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases Will Ensure Demand for Bronchodilator Drug Monitoring8.7 Psychoactive Drugs8.7.1 Rising Cases of Mental Illness to Drive Market Growth8.8 Other Drugs8.9 Impact of Covid-19 on the TDM Market, by Class of Drug 9 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, by End-user9.1 Introduction9.2 Hospital Laboratories9.2.1 Hospital Labs Hold the Largest Share of the End-User Market9.3 Commercial & Private Laboratories9.3.1 Extensive Test Menus of Commercial & Private Labs Support Demand for Their Services9.4 Other End-users9.5 Impact of Covid-19 on the TDM Market, by End-user 10 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Europe10.4 Asia-Pacific10.5 Rest of the World10.6 Impact of Covid-19 on the TDM Market, by Region 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Share Analysis, 201911.3 Competitive Scenario11.3.1 Product Approvals11.3.2 Product Launches11.3.3 Agreements11.3.4 Expansions11.3.5 Acquisitions11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2019)11.4.1 Stars11.4.2 Emerging Leaders11.4.3 Pervasive Companies11.4.4 Participants 12 Company Profiles12.1 Abbott Laboratories12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific12.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche12.4 Siemens Healthineers12.5 Danaher Corporation12.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories12.7 Biomerieux12.8 Theradiag12.9 Grifols12.10 Bhlmann Laboratories12.11 Sekisui Medical12.12 Randox Laboratories12.13 Diasystem Scandinavia12.14 Cambridge Life Sciences12.15 Ark Diagnostics12.16 Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals12.17 Exagen12.18 R-Biopharm12.19 Apdia Group12.20 Biotez Berlin Buch12.21 Eagle Biosciences12.22 Jasem Laboratory Systems and Solutions12.23 Aalto Scientific12.24 Immundiagnostik12.25 Utak 13 Adjacent Markets 14 Appendix

