Global TFT LCD Panel Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

TFT (Thin Film Transistor) is an active-matrix LCD along with an improved image quality where one transistor for every pixel controls the illumination of the display enabling an easy view even in bright environments. This technology currently represents the most popular LCD display technology and accounts for the majority of the global display market. Being light in weight, slim in construction, high in resolution with low power consumption, TFT's are gaining prominence in almost all the industries wherever displays are required. They find applications in various electronic goods such as cell phones, portable video game devices, televisions, laptops, desktops, etc. They are also used in automotive industry, navigation and medical equipment, laser pointer astronomy, SLR cameras and digital photo frames. According to the publisher, the global TFT LCD panel market reached a value of US$ 150.2 Billion in 2020.The report titled "TFT LCD Panel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" provides a detailed insight into the global TFT LCD panel market. The report has segmented the market on the basis of size, technology, applications and major regions. On the basis of size, large sized panels dominated the global TFT LCD display market. Large sized panels were followed by the medium and small sized TFT-LCD panels. On the basis of technology, the report found that the 8th generation represented the most popular TFT LCD technology. On the basis of applications, the television industry accounted for the largest share in the global TFT LCD market.

The television industry was followed by mobile phones, mobile PCs, monitors and the automotive industry. Geography-wise, North America represented the largest market accounting for more than one-third of the total global TFT LCD panel sales. North America was followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. The report has also covered some of the major players operating in this market which include LG, SAMSUNG, INNOLUX, AUO and SHARP. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global TFT LCD panel market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.This report provides a deep insight into the global TFT LCD panel industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a TFT LCD manufacturing plant. The study analyses the manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the TFT LCD panel industry in any manner. Key Questions Answered in This Report:1. What is the market size for the global TFT LCD panel market?2. What is the global TFT LCD panel market growth?3. What are the global TFT LCD panel market drivers?4. What are the key industry trends in the global TFT LCD panel market?5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global TFT LCD panel market?6. What is the global TFT LCD panel market breakup by size?7. What is the global TFT LCD panel market breakup by application?8. What are the major regions in the global TFT LCD panel market?9. Who are the key companies/players in the global TFT LCD panel market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Display Industry5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Market Breakup by Technology5.4 Market Breakup by Application5.5 Market Forecast 6 Global TFT-LCD Display Panel Industry6.1 Market Overview6.2 Market Performance6.2.1 Volume Trends6.2.2 Value Trends6.3 Price Analysis6.3.1 Key Price Indicators6.3.2 Price Structure6.3.3 Margin Analysis6.4 Market Breakup by Region6.5 Market Breakup by Size and Technology6.6 Market Breakup by Application6.7 Market Forecast6.8 SWOT Analysis6.8.1 Overview6.8.2 Strengths6.8.3 Weaknesses6.8.4 Opportunities6.8.5 Threats6.9 Value Chain Analysis6.9.1 Raw Material Procurement6.9.2 Manufacturer6.9.3 Marketing and Distribution6.9.4 Retailer6.9.5 Exporter6.9.6 End-User6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.10.1 Overview6.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers6.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.10.4 Degree of Competition6.10.5 Threat of New Entrants6.10.6 Threat of Substitutes6.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors 7 TFT-LCD Display Panel Market: Breakup by Size7.1 Large Size TFT-LCD Display Panel7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Medium and Small Size TFT-LCD Display Panel7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 TFT-LCD Display Panel Market: Breakup by Application8.1 Television8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Mobile Phones8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Mobile PCs8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Monitors8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Automotive8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Others8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast 9 TFT-LCD Display Panel Market: Performance of Key Regions9.1 North America9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Asia Pacific9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Market Structure10.2 Market Breakup by Key Players 11 TFT-LCD Display Panel Manufacturing Process11.1 Product Overview11.2 Detailed Process Flow11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements 12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures12.3 Plant Machinery12.4 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures12.5 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures12.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures12.7 Utility Requirements and Expenditures12.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures12.9 Other Capital Investments 13 Loans and Financial Assistance 14 Project Economics14.1 Capital Cost of the Project14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain14.4 Taxation and Depreciation14.5 Income Projections14.6 Expenditure Projections14.7 Financial Analysis14.8 Profit Analysis 15 Key Player Profiles15.1 LG Electronics Inc. 15.1.1 Company Overview 15.1.2 Company Description 15.1.3 Operations 15.1.4 Strategy15.1.5 SWOT Analysis 15.2 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. 15.2.1 Company Overview 15.2.2 Company Description 15.2.3 Operations 15.2.4 Strategy 15.2.5 SWOT Analysis 15.3 Innolux Corporation 15.3.1 Company Overview 15.3.2 Company Description 15.4 AU Optronics Corp. 15.4.1 Company Overview 15.4.2 Company Description 15.4.3 Operations 15.4.4 SWOT Analysis 15.5 Sharp Corporation 15.5.1 Company Overview 15.5.2 Company Description 15.5.3 Strategy 15.5.4 SWOT Analysis

