Global Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market To Grow As Governments Show Resilience In Stipulating Industrial Safety Standards - TMR

- Growing awareness amongst the masses about the need for consuming unadulterated products has played a pivotal role in driving sales across the global testing, inspection, and certification market

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand within the global testing, inspection, and certification market is set to touch unprecedented heights in the years to follow. The quest of leading industries to maintain a robust systems of quality checks and certifications has driven demand within the global market. Moreover, governments across the globe have shown resilience in managing critical industries. The need for ensuring safety and seamless control over the operations of mission-critical activities in industries and sectors has played a vital role in propelling sales across the global testing, inspection, and certification market. Besides, use of quality certifications as a part of marketing and promotion efforts of companies has also given a thrust to market expansion.

The total value of the global testing, inspection, and certification market is set to touch by the end of US$ 367,336.4 Mn by the end of 2027. The value generated across this market is a function of the efforts made by industrial heads in elevating the bar of quality checks on products and services. The CAGR of the global testing, inspection, and certification market for the period between 2020 and 2027 is tabulated at 8.0%. The stellar CAGR of the global testing, inspection, and certification market can be attributed to the use of quality certifications across investment-heavy sectors and industries.

Key Findings of Report

Advancements in Food and Beverages Inspection

Cases of negligence with regard to testing of food products have caused alarm across several sections of the society. Consumer forums have shown immense grit in ensuring that the customers are aware of the ills of consuming unhealthy and adulterated food products. Besides, government entities are also employing testing technologies and systems to ensure safety and hygiene across the food industry. Henceforth, the global testing, inspection, and certification market is treading along a lucrative pathway in recent years. Furthermore, dedicated food inspection authorities have been set up across various verticals of the food industry.

FDA Approvals are Preceded by Sound Quality Checks and Inspections

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the U.S. is the pioneering body to ensure proper checks over drug manufacturing and drug approvals. The FDA follows a robust route for ensuring seamless quality checks, keeping pharmaceutical companies on their toes at all points in time. The use of high-end testing of active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical excipients has given a thrust to the growth of the global testing, inspection, and certification market. FDA-defined standards have emerged as the core tenet of progress for various other drug manufacturers. The cost of drugs can increase due to the robust process employed for testing of pharmaceuticals. However, the relevance of the process is driving pharma companies to dedicate their investments towards this cause.

Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market: Growth Drivers

Use of testing facilities across steel plants and other critical manufacturing units

Stipulation of strict employee safety standards across industrial units pertaining to automobile and defense manufacturing

Existence of government-approved certifications and standards, leading several companies to pursue these certifications

Growing awareness about food and drug safety amongst the masses

Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market: Key Companies

ASTM International

TUV SUD AG

ALS Ltd.

AsureQuality Ltd.

DNV GL Group AS

Underwriters Laboratories Inc

Lloyd's Register Group Limited

Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market: Segmentation

Testing, Inspection and Certification Market, by Service Type

Testing and Inspection

Certification

Testing, Inspection and Certification Market, by Sourcing Type

In-house Sourcing

Outsourcing

Testing, Inspection and Certification Market, by Industry

Infrastructure & Construction

Transformational & Contract Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Agriculture & Forest

Information Technologies

Chemical

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Transportation &Logistics

Travel & Tourism

Energy & Utilities

Water & Wastewater Management

Government

Education

Textile

Cosmetics

Others

