Global Testing And Commissioning Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Testing and Commissioning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global testing and commissioning market reached a value of US$ 208.6 Billion in 2020. Testing and commissioning, or testing, inspection & certification (TIC), refer to a set of procedures, which are conducted to ensure that the services, infrastructure and products meet with the mandated regulations and standards in terms of quality and safety. These processes include on-site or laboratory testing, documentary checks, data consistency verification, management process audits, and inspections across the entire supply chain. Testing and commission can be carried out on behalf of either private or public authorities, or the purchaser or end user, independently of stakeholders, or at the request of the manufacturer. These procedures are required throughout the supply chain and are valid across all industries. In recent years, the globalization of trade has led to the emergence of complex supply chains impacting the product quality, which has created an increased requirement for improved testing and commissioning processes.Over the past few years, integrated sensors, predictive maintenance and digital inspection have replaced physical or manual procedures. This has enabled market players to offer premium testing and commissioning services to end users with the adoption of digital processing improvements and Big Data to gather information from different sources. Besides, the implementation of new and revised regulations has led to a significant shift from a voluntary-based risk management approach to mandatory testing services. Moreover, the industry has been witnessing growth in developing economies, like China, on account of a rise in the number of acquisitions and mergers, coupled with deals including new tax, cultural and legislative regimes. For instance, in 2019, the France-based testing, inspection and certification services provider, Bureau Veritas acquired the China-based food testing and certification firm, Shenzhen Total-Test Technology. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global testing and commissioning market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being SGS SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group plc, DEKRA SE, and TUV SUD AG. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global testing and commissioning market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on global testing and commissioning market?

Which are the popular service types?

What are the several commissioning types?

What are the leading sourcing types?

What are the major end use sectors?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global testing and commissioning market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global testing and commissioning market?

What is the structure of the global testing and commissioning market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global testing and commissioning market?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Testing and Commissioning Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Service Type5.5 Market Breakup by Commissioning Type5.6 Market Breakup by Sourcing Type5.7 Market Breakup by End Use Sector5.8 Market Breakup by Region5.9 Market Forecast5.10 SWOT Analysis5.11 Value Chain Analysis5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis5.13 Price Analysis 6 Market Breakup by Service Type6.1 Testing6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Certification6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Commissioning6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Commissioning Type7.1 Initial Commissioning7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Retro Commissioning7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Monitor-Based Commissioning7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Sourcing Type8.1 Inhouse8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Outsourced8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End Use Sector9.1 Construction9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Industrial9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Consumer Products9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Life Sciences9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Oil and Gas9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast9.6 Food and Agriculture9.6.1 Market Trends9.6.2 Market Forecast9.7 Marine and Offshore9.7.1 Market Trends9.7.2 Market Forecast9.8 Transport and Aerospace9.8.1 Market Trends9.8.2 Market Forecast9.9 Energy and Power9.9.1 Market Trends9.9.2 Market Forecast9.10 Chemicals9.10.1 Market Trends9.10.2 Market Forecast9.11 Others9.11.1 Market Trends9.11.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 Europe10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Asia Pacific10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 North America10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Middle East and Africa10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 Latin America10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Forecast 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Market Structure11.2 Key Players11.3 Profiles of Key Players11.3.1 SGS SA11.3.1.1 Company Overview11.3.1.2 Description11.3.1.3 Product Portfolio11.3.1.4 Financials11.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis11.3.2 Bureau Veritas SA11.3.2.1 Company Overview11.3.2.2 Description11.3.2.3 Product Portfolio11.3.2.4 Financials11.3.2.5 SWOT Analysis11.3.3 Intertek Group plc11.3.3.1 Company Overview11.3.3.2 Description11.3.3.3 Product Portfolio11.3.3.4 Financials11.3.3.5 SWOT Analysis11.3.4 DEKRA SE11.3.4.1 Company Overview11.3.4.2 Description11.3.4.3 Product Portfolio11.3.4.4 Financials11.3.5 TUV SUD AG11.3.5.1 Company Overview11.3.5.2 Description11.3.5.3 Product Portfolio11.3.5.4 FinancialsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f2g51e

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-testing-and-commissioning-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301336570.html

SOURCE Research and Markets