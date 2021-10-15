Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global terrestrial laser scanning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026). A terrestrial laser scanning system, also known as terrestrial LiDAR (light detection and ranging), is contact-free measuring equipment that collects dense point clouds of objects. It processes the data captured and assigns color, reflectance value and X, Y, Z coordinates to each point. It comprises a laser, keypad, scanner, mobile device, operating software and a TCP/IP interface. The terrestrial laser scanning system is a new and efficient technology being used for digitalizing large objects as well as preserving and sustaining heritage buildings.Terrestrial laser scanning systems offer high accuracy, faster data capture and positioning simplicity as compared to conventional measurement methods. There is currently a rise in the need for efficient real-time data collection equipment in the construction, oil and gas, and manufacturing industries. Consequently, the sales of terrestrial laser scanning systems are increasing worldwide, as it helps end users in reducing process costs by reducing the time taken for the completion of a project. Apart from this, the escalating demand for surveys and 3D laser scanning in the infrastructure industry, especially in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East, is accelerating the growth of the market. Furthermore, the leading market players are introducing improved and user-friendly terrestrial laser scanning systems that enable organizations to deploy less costly field labor which is expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3D Systems Inc., Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH, Creaform Inc. (AMETEK), FARO Technologies Inc., Fugro N.V, Hexagon AB, Leica Geosystems, Maptek, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc. and Zoller + Frohlich GmbH. Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Solution6.1 Scanning Systems6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Scanning Services6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Technology7.1 Phase-Shift7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Pulse-Based7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Optical Triangulation7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Laser Type8.1 Diode8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Fiber8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Solid-State8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Application9.1 Building Information Modeling9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Topographical Survey9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Forestry and Agricultural Survey9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Mining Survey9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Construction Survey9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast9.6 Research and Engineering9.6.1 Market Trends9.6.2 Market Forecast9.7 Others9.7.1 Market Trends9.7.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 3D Systems Inc.14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2 Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3 Creaform Inc. (AMETEK)14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4 FARO Technologies Inc.14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4.3 Financials14.3.5 Fugro N.V.14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5.3 Financials14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Hexagon AB14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6.3 Financials14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.7 Leica Geosystems14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8 Maptek14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9 RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10 Teledyne Technologies Inc.14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio14.3.10.3 Financials14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.11 Topcon Corporation14.3.12.1 Company Overview14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio14.3.12.3 Financials 14.3.13 Trimble Inc.14.3.13.1 Company Overview14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio14.3.13.3 Financials14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.14 Zoller + Frohlich GmbH14.3.14.1 Company Overview14.3.14.2 Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c3qsoc

