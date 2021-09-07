Global Tequila Market Growth Forecasts 2021-2028: Asia Pacific Set For Fastest Growth In The Global Tequila Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tequila Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tequila market is forecast to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.71% over the forecasted period of 2021-2028.Factors such as growing preference for premium tequila, the launch of new experimental flavors, and changing perception of tequila owing to its health benefits are driving the market's growth. In recent years, there has been a growing demand for innovative and exotic flavors by consumers. As a result, players are introducing new flavors to meet the growing demand. For instance, Dulce Vida Spirits added a new line of flavored tequilas, including lime and grapefruit.However, the dependency on the US and Mexico, rising raw material costs, and anti-alcohol campaigns are impeding the tequila market's expansion. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate in the tequila market. The rise in population in the region has created several opportunities for vendors. For instance, the wide population base in China and India has the highest potential for spirits and alcohol. Additionally, the surge in disposable income, lifestyle changes, and increasing adoption of western culture are influencing the demand for tequila across the region. Furthermore, premiumization, trade pacts, and rising e-commerce platforms are another set of factors widening the market's growth in the APAC region.The leading companies in the tequila market include Diageo Plc, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, E and J Gallo Winery Inc, Constellation Brands, Jose Cuervo, Beam Suntory Inc, Brown Forman Corporation, Tequila Centinela, La Martiniquaise, Pernod Ricard SA, Anheuser Busch Inbev, Bacardi and Co Ltd, Sazerac Company Inc, and Luxco Inc.

Bacardi and Co Ltd produces and markets a wide range of spirits and wines. The company provides its products under a portfolio of multiple brands, including Bacardi, Dewar's, Martini, and Grey Goose, among others. It has operations across numerous regions, including Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and North America. Additionally, it has over 29 production facilities comprising botting, distilling, and manufacturing. Bacardi is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Key Topics Covered: 1. Global Tequila Market - Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on Tequila Market2.2. Key Insights2.2.1. Tequila Brands Supporting Women Empowerment2.2.2. Tequila's Evolution as a Drink2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis2.4. Market Attractiveness Index2.5. Vendor Scorecard2.6. Key Market Strategies2.7. Market Drivers2.7.1. Growing Preference for Premium Tequila2.7.2. Introduction of New Experimental Flavors2.7.3. Changing Perception of Tequila Due to Health Benefits2.8. Market Challenges2.8.1. Over-Reliance on the US and Mexico Due to Concentrated Production2.8.2. Rising Raw Material Costs2.8.3. Anti-Alcohol Campaigns2.9. Market Opportunities2.9.1. Rising Number of Tequila Startups2.9.2. Influence of Cristalino Tequila 3. Global Tequila Market Outlook - by Product 4. Global Tequila Market Outlook - by Distributors 5. Global Tequila Market - Regional Outlook 6. Competitive Landscape6.1. Anheuser Busch Inbev6.2. Asahi Group Holdings Ltd6.3. Bacardi and Co Ltd 6.4. Beam Suntory Inc6.5. Brown Forman Corporation6.6. Constellation Brands6.7. Diageo plc 6.8. E and J Gallo Winery Inc6.9. Jose Cuervo 6.10. La Martiniquaise6.11. Luxco Inc6.12. Pernod Ricard Sa6.13. Sazerac Company Inc6.14. Tequila Centinela 7. Research Methodology & Scope

