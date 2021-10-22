Global Television Market Forecast Report 2021: $70 Billion Growth Forecast During 2021 To 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Television Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Television Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The television market is poised to grow by $70.77 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

This report on the television market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the rising popularity of large-display televisions and product innovation and advances leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization. This study identifies the increasing demand for UHD televisions as one of the prime reasons driving the television market growth during the next few years. The television market is segmented as below:

By Technology

UHD

HD

By Display Size

Up to 43 inches

55-64 inches

48-50 inches

Greater than 65 inches

By Display Type

LCD

OLED

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading television market vendors that include FUNAI ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Skyworth Group Ltd., Sony Group Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd., and VIZIO Holding Corp. Inc. Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market Segmentation by Display size

Market Segmentation by Display type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

FUNAI Electric Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Skyworth Group Ltd.

Sony Group Corp.

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd.

VIZIO Holding Corp. Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ds6gty

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-television-market-forecast-report-2021-70-billion-growth-forecast-during-2021-to-2025-301406618.html

SOURCE Research and Markets