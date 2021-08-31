Global Television Advertising Market (2021 To 2026) - Size, Share, Revenue Statistics, Research Report & Forecasts

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Television Advertising Market: Global Size, Share, Revenue Statistics, Research Report & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Television represents one of the most popular and widespread forms of media worldwide with around 1.6 billion households having one or more television sets. The prevalence of television makes it a preferred choice for advertisements for both large and small businesses. Television offers advertisers the ability to use motion, colour and audio to send a strong and persuasive message to the audience. The audio-visual effects also help in creating a long-lasting and emotional impact depending on the services and audience of the advertisement. According to the publisher's latest report the global television advertising market reached a value of US$ 278 Billion in 2020.In spite of the competition from new media platforms, television is expected to remain as the largest advertisement segment. Moreover, the increasing penetration of television in emerging markets, such as Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, Middle-East, China and India is also expected to drive the television advertisement market in these regions, thereby facilitating the overall growth of the global television advertisement market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global television advertising market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.The report has segmented the market on the basis of service type. Currently, terrestrial TV networks dominate the market, accounting for the majority of the total global share. Terrestrial networks are followed by multi-channel and online television segments. Online television currently represents the fastest growing segment. The report has also segmented the market on the basis of industry, listing the key industries which are actively using television advertising.The study has further analysed the market on the basis of key regions. North America currently represents the largest region for television advertising. Other key regions include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe and Middle-East and Africa. The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market. Some of the key global players operating in this market are CBS, Comcast, News Corporation, Viacom and Cox Communications.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Introduction3.1 Overview3.2 Executive Summary3.3 Key Industry Trends 4 Global Advertising Market4.1 Current and Historical Market Trends4.2 Performance of Various Segments4.3 Performance of Various Regions4.4 Key Players and their Market Shares4.5 Market Forecast 5 Global Television Advertising Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Current and Historical Market Trends5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Service Type5.4.1 Terrestrial5.4.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends5.4.1.2 Market Forecast5.4.2 Multichannel5.4.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends5.4.2.2 Market Forecast5.4.3 Online5.4.3.1 Current and Historical Market Trends5.4.3.2 Market Forecast5.5 Performance of Various Regions5.5.1 North America5.5.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends5.5.1.2 Market Forecast5.5.2 Asia Pacific5.5.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends5.5.2.2 Market Forecast5.5.3 Western Europe5.5.3.1 Current and Historical Market Trends5.5.3.2 Market Forecast5.5.4 Latin America5.5.4.1 Current and Historical Market Trends5.5.4.2 Market Forecast 5.5.5 Eastern Europe5.5.5.1 Current and Historical Market Trends5.5.5.2 Market Forecast5.5.6 Middle East and Africa5.5.6.1 Current and Historical Market Trends5.5.6.2 Market Forecast5.6 Market Breakup by Industry5.6.1 Automotives5.6.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends5.6.1.2 Market Forecast5.6.2 Hotels and Restaurant5.6.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends5.6.2.2 Market Forecast5.6.3 Insurance and Finance5.6.3.1 Current and Historical Market Trends5.6.3.2 Market Forecast5.6.4 Communication Telecom5.6.4.1 Current and Historical Market Trends5.6.4.2 Market Forecast5.6.5 Food and Beverages5.6.5.1 Current and Historical Market Trends5.6.5.2 Market Forecast5.6.6 Others5.6.6.1 Current and Historical Market Trends5.6.6.2 Market Forecast5.7 Market Forecast5.8 Television Advertising Pricing Models5.9 SWOT Analysis5.9.1 Overview5.9.2 Strengths 5.9.3 Weaknesses5.9.4 Opportunities5.9.5 Threats5.10 Value Chain Analysis5.10.1 Research5.10.2 Content Development5.10.3 Advertising Agencies5.10.4 Television Channels 5.10.5 Audience5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis5.11.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.11.3 Threat of Substitutes5.11.4 Competitive Rivalry5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants5.12 Key Challenges 6 Global Television Advertising Market: Competitive Landscape6.1 Market Structure6.2 Profiles of Leading PlayersFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vjqjvb

