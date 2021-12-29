Global Teleradiology Services Market Outlook To 2030, Featuring AI-Rad Companion, Cloudex Radiology, GE Healthcare, IDXt Teleradiology, RadNest Teleradiology And More

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Teleradiology Services Market, Distribution by Type of Image Processed, End User, Business Model, and by Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to...

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Teleradiology Services Market, Distribution by Type of Image Processed, End User, Business Model, and by Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of teleradiology solutions in the diagnostic imaging industry, till 2030. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed overview of the current market landscape of teleradiology service providers, including information on the year of establishment, company size, target market, type of business model, location of headquarters, type of image processed, type of subspecialty offered, type of end user, type of software and additional capabilities.

An in-depth company competitiveness analysis of teleradiology service providers, taking into consideration various relevant parameters, such as years of experience, portfolio strength, partnerships activity and funding activity.

Elaborate profiles of various prominent players that are currently engaged in offering teleradiology services for interpretation of diagnostic imaging, featuring a brief overview of the company, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked between various stakeholders in this domain, during the period 2015-2021, covering acquisitions, mergers, product launch agreements, service agreements, service alliances, technology integration agreements and technology utilization agreements, along with analysis on recent investments, including venture series, initial public offering and private equity.

A detailed analysis of the current and future market based on blue ocean strategy, covering a strategic plan/guide for emerging teleradiology players to help unlock an uncontested market, featuring thirteen strategic tools, modified in context to teleradiology services that can help service providers shift towards a blue ocean strategic market.

An elaborate analysis on the cost saving potential associated with the implementation of teleradiology in interpretation of diagnostic imaging, by taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as number of radiologists in a region/country, annual remuneration of radiologists, number of scans performed in each region and increase in efficiency achieved through adoption of teleradiology services.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future opportunities associated with teleradiology services over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as likely adoption trends, revenues of service providers, and expected price variations for these services, an informed estimate has been provided on the evolution of the market for the period 2021-2030.

The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity within teleradiology services market across

type of image processed (CT, MRI, ultrasound, X-ray, and others),

type of end user (hospitals, diagnostic/imaging centers, patients, and others),

type of business model (B2B, and B2C), and

key geographical regions

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in providing teleradiology services?

Which types of end users are primarily employing teleradiology services in their workflow?

Which are key image processing and subspecialty services offered by industry players?

What kind of partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

What is the trend for capital investments in the teleradiology services market?

What are the key strategies that can be implemented by emerging players/start-ups to enter into this highly competitive market?

How has the recent COVID-19 pandemic impacted the overall teleradiology services market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to teleradiology services market?

A Selection of Companies Mentioned Include:

Accel

Agility Trains

Aidoc

AI-Rad Companion

All-American Teleradiology

Alliance Medical

Arkan United

Athaal

Atrys

Ayuj Tele

BalticRAD

Bitfury Group

Brightview Radiology

BT Cloud Work

CareDoctors

CASER

CGTR

Client Outlook

Cloudex Radiology

DiagRad

Fidelity

Flywheel

GE Healthcare

GIC

GrupoMelca

Hera-MI

HIMangel

Hospi-Net

HTeleRad

icometrix

IDXt Teleradiology

I-MED Radiology

ImmersiveTouch

InHealth

InnoVision Imaging

I-TeleRAD

Kooth

Krsnaa Diagnostics

L2P

Longenesis

Medica

Mediprint

MIM Software

Nanox

Nano-X Imaging

NexxRad

NHS

Olea Medical

Omphalos Venture Partners

Onchena

Prabhat Telesolutions

Pro Medicus

Prudent Rad

Quality Nighthawk

Quantum

Qure.ai

Rad AI

RAD365

RAD-AID

Radiology Now

Radiopaedia

Radiserve

RadLink

RadMD

RADMEDIC Group

RadNest Teleradiology

RadPro Teleradiology

Raji Teleradiology

Real Radiology

Real Time Medical

Rology

RSU Bunda Jakarta

Savivas Teleradiology

Sectra

Selecta Biosciences

Siemens Healthineers

SincroMed

Skype Telemedicine

Smart Teleradiology

Stama Healthcare

Star Radiology

STATdx

StatRad

TeleDiag

TeleDiagnosys

Telelaudo

Telerad India

Telerad Tech

TRA Medical Imaging

Trakai Hospital

Upright MRI

USARAD Holdings

UVA Health

Vesta Teleradiology

vRad

WebRad

Wide Heart Solutions

Xbert

XMRI.com

