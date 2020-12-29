Global Telemedicine (Teledermatology, Teleradiology, Telepsychiatry, Others) Market Report 2020: $30.7 Billion Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition And Forecast 2015-2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telemedicine Market: Analysis by Specialties (Teledermatology, Teleradiology, Telepsychiatry, Others), by Component, by Region, by Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Telemedicine Market was valued at USD 30.7 billion in the year 2019

With the increasing aging population and prevalence of chronic diseases, there is an increasing need for finding new ways to improve patient outcomes, which increase access to care and reduce the cost of medical care as well. Moreover, the growing awareness and acceptance of remote monitoring solutions and increasing technological advancement in telecommunication is the key factor responsible for the burgeoning demand for telemedicine services globally. The Covid-19 pandemic has rapidly accelerated the telemedicine market with telehealth replacing healthcare visit.

Telemedicine is rapidly transforming the healthcare industry, and in the next few years, it is expected to become the most accepted and used method of diagnosis and prescription. The growth of the market is likely to be driven by increasing adoption of telemedicine, rising incidences of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, government initiatives, and shortage of physicians amongst others.

Advancements in medical digital technology, rapid interpretation of images in an emergency situation remotely, and rise in the number of chronic diseases such as congestive heart failure, orthopedic injuries, and others are some of the key trends driving the market growth. Additionally, upgraded IT infrastructure and increase in healthcare expenditure also expected to augment the market growth. The advent of low power consuming, wireless, and portable x-ray technologies are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

North America is the leading region in global telemedicine market, which holds a major market share in the year 2019. Due to the increasing use of the internet, North America accounts for a significant share over the forecast period, and the adoption of smart devices is the major factor that helps the telemedicine market to grow.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology1.1 Scope of the Report1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Executive Summary 2. Strategic Recommendations 3. Telemedicine Market: Product Overview 4. Global Telemedicine Market: Sizing and Forecast4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-20194.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2020-20254.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Telemedicine Market4.4 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook 5. Global Telemedicine Market Segmentation, By component (Value)5.1 Global Telemedicine Market: Segment Analysis5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Telemedicine Market: By Component (2019 & 2025)5.3 By Hardware- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)5.4 By Software- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)5.5 By Service- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025) 6. Global Telemedicine Market Segmentation, By Specialties (Value)6.1 Global Telemedicine Market: Segment Analysis6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Telemedicine Market: By Specialties (2019 & 2025)6.3 By Teledermatology- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)6.4 By Teleradiology- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)6.5 By Telepsychiatry- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)6.6 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025) 7. Global Telemedicine Market: Regional Analysis7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Telemedicine Market: By Region (2019 & 2025) 8. North America Telemedicine Market: An Analysis8.1 North America Telemedicine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)8.2 North America Economic and industrial Statistics8.3 North America Telemedicine Market- Prominent Companies8.4 Market Segmentation By Component (Hardware, Software & Service)8.5 Market Segmentation By Specialties (Teledermatology, Teleradiology, Telepsychiatry, Others)8.6 North America Telemedicine Market: Country Analysis8.7 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Telemedicine Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)8.8 Competitive Scenario of North America Telemedicine: By Country (2019 & 2025)8.9 United States Telemedicine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)8.10 United States Telemedicine Market Segmentation By Component, By Specialties (2015-2025)8.11 United States Economic and Industrial Statistics8.12 Canada Telemedicine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)8.13 Canada Telemedicine Market Segmentation By Component, By Specialties (2015-2025)8.14 Canada Economic and Industrial Statistics 9. Europe Telemedicine Market: An Analysis 10. Asia Pacific Telemedicine Market: An Analysis 11. Global Telemedicine Market Dynamics11.1 Global Telemedicine Market Drivers11.2 Global Telemedicine Market Restraints11.3 Global Telemedicine Market Trends 12. Market Attractiveness12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Telemedicine Market - By Component (Year 2025)12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Telemedicine Market - By Specialties (Year 2025)12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Telemedicine Market - By Region, Year-2025) 13. Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Competitiveness of digital healthcare companies13.2 SWOT Analysis13.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis 14. Company Analysis (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)14.1 Teladoc Health, Inc.14.2 Doctor on Demand14.3 AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.14.4 MDLIVE14.5 Amwell14.6 CloudMDFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aau1ik

