Global Telemedicine Market (Telehome, MHospital, Telehospital) Markets 2021-2025 - Surging Video Conferencing Adoption / Involvement Of Technology In ACOs / Employer Merchandising

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telemedicine Market (Telehome, mHospital and Telehospital Market) with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides analysis of the global telemedicine market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value and by segmentation.

The telemedicine market is segmented into three segments: on the basis of end user, it consist of the telehome users, mHealth and telehospital users; on the basis of medium, it contain a telemedicine technology and telemedicine services; and on the basis of specialty, like Dermatology, Gynecology, Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, etc.The global telemedicine market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2021-2025). The global telemedicine market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing ageing population, increasing chronic diseases, rising per capita healthcare expenditure, technological innovation, reach in rural and remote area, etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, resistance in accepting technology, high implementation cost, legal issues, lack of infrastructure, etc.

Growth of the overall global telemedicine market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025 Edition, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Teladoc Inc, AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., Honeywell Life Care Solutions and Doctor On Demand are some of the key players operating in the global telemedicine market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Introduction2.1 Healthcare: An Overview2.2 On-demand Healthcare: An Overview2.2.1 Brick-and-Mortar2.2.2 Telehealth2.2.3 Telemedicine2.3 Telemedicine: An Overview 2.3.1 Telemedicine2.3.2 Types of Telemedicine2.4 Telemedicine Market by Segments2.4.1 Segments on the Basis of End Use 2.5 Pros and Cons of Telemedicine2.5.1 Pros of Telemedicine2.5.2 Cons of Telemedicine 3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Telemedicine Market: An Analysis3.1.1 Global Telemedicine Market by Value3.1.2 Global Telemedicine Market by Medium (Service and Technology)3.1.3 Global Telemedicine Market by End User (Telehospital, Telehospital and Telehome)3.1.4 Global Telemedicine Market by Region ( North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW)3.2 Global Telemedicine Market: Medium Analysis3.2.1 Global Telemedicine Service Market by Value3.2.2 Global Telemedicine Technology Market by Value3.3 Global Telemedicine Market: End-User Analysis3.3.1 Global Telehospital Market by Value3.3.2 Global Mobile Health Market by Value3.3.3 Global Telehome Market by Value 4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 North America Telemedicine Market: An Analysis4.1.1 North America Telemedicine Market by Value4.1.2 North America Telemedicine Market by Countries (The US and the rest of North America)4.1.3 The US Telemedicine Market by Value 4.2 Europe Telemedicine Market: An Analysis4.2.1 Europe Telemedicine Market by Value4.3 Asia Pacific Telemedicine Market: An Analysis4.3.1 Asia Pacific Telemedicine Market by Value4.4 Latin America Telemedicine Market: An Analysis 4.4.1 Latin America Telemedicine Market by Value 4.4.2 Latin America Telemedicine Market by Countries ( Brazil and the Rest of Latin America)4.4.3 Brazil Telemedicine Market by Value 5. Impact of COVID-195.1 Impact on the Global Telemedicine Market: Country Analysis5.1.1 North America (The US)5.1.2 Europe5.1.3 Asia Pacific 6. Market Dynamics6.1 Growth Drivers6.1.1 Increasing Smartphone Penetration6.1.2 Aging Population6.1.3 Increasing Internet Users6.1.4 Rising Global Healthcare Expenditure6.1.5 Reach in Rural and Remote Areas 6.2 Challenges 6.2.1 High Implementation Cost 6.2.2 Training and Adoption 6.2.3 Doctor-Patient Confidentiality 6.3 Market Trends 6.3.1 Surging Video Conferencing Adoption 6.3.2 Involvement of Technology in ACOs 6.3.3 Employer Merchandising 7. Competitive Landscape7.1 Global Telemedicine Market Player Comparison 8. Company Profiles8.1 Teladoc, Inc8.1.1 Business Overview8.1.2 Financial Overview8.1.3 Business Strategy8.2 AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc8.3 Honeywell Life Care Solutions8.4 Doctor On Demand

