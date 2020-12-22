Global Telehealth Market Report 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telehealth Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global telehealth market grew at a CAGR of around 20% during 2014-2019. Looking forward,, the publisher expects the market to continue its double-digit growth during the next five years.Telehealth can be defined as the remote delivery of clinical as well as non-clinical services through tele- and digital communication technologies. It is also used by medical practitioners for various telemedicine services (consultation, mentoring and monitoring), for the training of medical staff, administrative meetings and imparting medical education. These services are usually provided using video conferencing, mobile health (mHealth) applications, electronic transmission of data and remote patient monitoring (RPM). These solutions enable healthcare providers to offer consultation, care management, diagnosis, and self-management services using information and communication technologies (ICT) and facilitate patients to get appropriate medical attention without traveling.The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising geriatric population and the expanding demand for home monitoring devices, are also providing a boost to the market growth. There is widespread adoption of telehealth systems in the field of cardiology, radiology and online consultation for the treatment of various medical ailments, such as diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), that require continual medical supervision. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of health monitoring smartphone applications and user-friendly systems, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Patients across the globe are using various wearable devices, such as smartwatches and bands, to keep a regular check on blood pressure, blood glucose levels, sleep patterns and chronic pain in the body. Other factors, including the rising health consciousness among the masses, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of medical sciences and telecommunication technologies, are projected to drive the market further. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global telehealth market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the communication technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the hosting type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global telehealth market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Telehealth Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Component6.1 Software6.2 Hardware6.3 Services 7 Market Breakup by Communication Technology7.1 Video Conferencing7.2 mHealth Solutions7.3 Others 8 Market Breakup by Hosting Type8.1 Cloud-based and Web-based8.2 On-premises 9 Market Breakup by Application9.1 Teleconsultation and Telementoring9.2 Medical Education and Training9.3 Teleradiology 9.4 Telecardiology9.5 Tele-ICU9.6 Tele-Psychiatry9.7 Tele-Dermatology9.8 Others 10 Market Breakup by End-User10.1 Providers10.2 Patients10.3 Payers10.4 Others 11 Market Breakup by Region 12 SWOT Analysis 13 Value Chain Analysis 14 Porters Five Forces Analysis14.1 Overview 15 Price Indicators 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Market Structure16.2 Key Players16.3 Profiles of Key Players

Aerotel Medical Systems

Allscripts Healthcare LLC

AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

American Well Corporation

Biotelemetry Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

GE Healthcare Inc. (General Electric)

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Medtronic Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Teladoc Health Inc.

