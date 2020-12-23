Global Telehandler Market (2020 To 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecast

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telehandler Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global telehandler market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. A telehandler, or telescopic handler, refers to a versatile lifting machine that can be converted to crane equipment for grabbing and clamping construction material. It is fitted with various attachments, such as pallet forks, winches, muck grabs and buckets to lift and move heavy industrial pipes, buckets, cartons and construction materials, and dig trenches and underground mines. It offers various advantages, such as suitability for on-road and off-road driving, high load capacity, flexibility and high loading height. As a result, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including construction, agriculture and mining.Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing utilization of telehandlers for solid waste management and recycling activities is providing a thrust to the market growth. Telehandlers are equipped with various attachments to move agricultural materials, such as stacks of hay, livestock feed and fodder and heavy containers. They are also used for landscaping and other gardening activities in numerous urban planning projects. In line with this, the advent of rental services of construction equipment is also favoring the market growth. This, in turn, has enabled the equipment manufacturers and rental fleet owners to reach a broader consumer base and provide customized solutions. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of electric engine telehandlers with higher loadbearing and 360-degree movement capabilities, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including rapid urbanization across developing economies, along with extensive infrastructural developments across the globe, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global telehandler market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Haulotte Group (Solem SA), J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, JLG Industries Inc. (Oshkosh Corporation), Komatsu Limited, Liebherr Maschinen Bulle AG, Manitou Group, Merlo S.p.A. Industria Metalmeccanica, Skyjack Inc. (Linamar Corporation), Terex Corporation and Wacker Neuson SE. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global telehandler market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global telehandler market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the ownership?

What is the breakup of the market based on the height?

What is the breakup of the market based on the capacity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global telehandler market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Telehandler Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product6.1 Compact Telehandler6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Large Telehandler6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Type7.1 Rotating7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Non-rotating7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Ownership8.1 Rental8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Personal8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Height9.1 Less Than 50 ft9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 50 ft & Above9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Capacity10.1 Below 3 Tons10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 3-10 Tons10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Above 10 Tons10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Application11.1 Construction11.1.1 Market Trends11.1.2 Market Forecast11.2 Agriculture11.2.1 Market Trends11.2.2 Market Forecast11.3 Forestry11.3.1 Market Trends11.3.2 Market Forecast11.4 Mines and Quarries11.4.1 Market Trends11.4.2 Market Forecast11.5 Others11.5.1 Market Trends11.5.2 Market Forecast 12 Market Breakup by Region12.1 North America12.1.1 United States12.1.1.1 Market Trends12.1.1.2 Market Forecast12.1.2 Canada12.1.2.1 Market Trends12.1.2.2 Market Forecast12.2 Asia Pacific12.2.1 China12.2.1.1 Market Trends12.2.1.2 Market Forecast12.2.2 Japan12.2.2.1 Market Trends12.2.2.2 Market Forecast12.2.3 India12.2.3.1 Market Trends12.2.3.2 Market Forecast12.2.4 South Korea12.2.4.1 Market Trends12.2.4.2 Market Forecast12.2.5 Australia12.2.5.1 Market Trends12.2.5.2 Market Forecast12.2.6 Indonesia12.2.6.1 Market Trends12.2.6.2 Market Forecast12.2.7 Others12.2.7.1 Market Trends12.2.7.2 Market Forecast12.3 Europe12.3.1 Germany12.3.1.1 Market Trends12.3.1.2 Market Forecast12.3.2 France12.3.2.1 Market Trends12.3.2.2 Market Forecast12.3.3 United Kingdom12.3.3.1 Market Trends12.3.3.2 Market Forecast12.3.4 Italy12.3.4.1 Market Trends12.3.4.2 Market Forecast12.3.5 Spain12.3.5.1 Market Trends12.3.5.2 Market Forecast12.3.6 Russia12.3.6.1 Market Trends12.3.6.2 Market Forecast12.3.7 Others12.3.7.1 Market Trends12.3.7.2 Market Forecast12.4 Latin America12.4.1 Brazil12.4.1.1 Market Trends12.4.1.2 Market Forecast12.4.2 Mexico12.4.2.1 Market Trends12.4.2.2 Market Forecast12.4.3 Others12.4.3.1 Market Trends12.4.3.2 Market Forecast12.5 Middle East and Africa12.5.1 Market Trends12.5.2 Market Breakup by Country12.5.3 Market Forecast 13 SWOT Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Strengths13.3 Weaknesses13.4 Opportunities13.5 Threats 14 Value Chain Analysis 15 Porters Five Forces Analysis15.1 Overview15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers15.4 Degree of Competition15.5 Threat of New Entrants15.6 Threat of Substitutes 16 Price Analysis 17 Competitive Landscape17.1 Market Structure17.2 Key Players17.3 Profiles of Key Players17.3.1 AB Volvo17.3.1.1 Company Overview17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.1.3 Financials 17.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis17.3.2 Caterpillar Inc.17.3.2.1 Company Overview17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio17.3.2.3 Financials 17.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis17.3.3 Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.17.3.3.1 Company Overview17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.3.3 Financials 17.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis17.3.4 Haulotte Group (Solem SA)17.3.4.1 Company Overview17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.4.3 Financials 17.3.5 J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited17.3.5.1 Company Overview17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.5.3 Financials 17.3.6 JLG Industries Inc. (Oshkosh Corporation)17.3.6.1 Company Overview17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.7 Komatsu Limited17.3.7.1 Company Overview17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio17.3.7.3 Financials 17.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis17.3.8 Liebherr Maschinen Bulle AG17.3.8.1 Company Overview17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.9 Manitou Group17.3.9.1 Company Overview17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio17.3.9.3 Financials 17.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 17.3.10 Merlo S.p.A. Industria Metalmeccanica17.3.10.1 Company Overview17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.10.3 Financials 17.3.11 Skyjack Inc. (Linamar Corporation)17.3.11.1 Company Overview17.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.12 Terex Corporation17.3.12.1 Company Overview17.3.12.2 Product Portfolio17.3.12.3 Financials 17.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis 17.3.13 Wacker Neuson SE17.3.13.1 Company Overview17.3.13.2 Product Portfolio17.3.13.3 FinancialsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3s3teh

