Global Telecom Network Management System Market (2020 To 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecast

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telecom Network Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global telecom network management system market witnessed double-digit growth during 2014-2019. Telecom network management system (NMS) refers to the tools, applications and services that are used for managing a telecommunication network. The telecom NMS ensures impeccable interactivity and transmission of information across heterogeneous operating systems and telecommunication networks. It also consists of management of network addresses, security, traffic, hardware, software, load balancing, data backup and recovery. This enables the users to manage individual components within a vast network and conduct performance analysis to avoid network disruptions, improve network security and ensure optimal performance. Owing to this, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), manufacturing, retail, healthcare and transportation.Significant growth in the telecommunications industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The increasing need for in-depth visibility in network infrastructure is also providing a boost to the market growth. Furthermore, widespread adoption of telecom NMS for maintaining Quality of Experience (QoE) and Quality of Service (QoS) for the optimization of business operations is contributing to the market growth.In addition to this, a substantial increase in the Internet Protocol (IP) and cloud traffic across the globe is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Service vendors are developing cost-effective NMS tools that can be used for network function virtualization, fixed and mobile broadband networks and network orchestration. Other factors, including advancements in the 4G and 5G telecommunication infrastructure, and the integration of the existing networks with the Internet of Things (IoT), are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being BMC Software Inc. (KKR and Co. Inc.), CA Inc. (Broadcom Inc.), Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Ericsson AB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., NETSCOUT Systems Inc., Nokia Oyj, Oracle Corporation, Paessler AG, Riverbed Technology Inc. (Thoma Bravo LLC), SolarWinds Corporation (Thoma Bravo LLC and Silver Lake), VIAVI Solutions Inc., ZTE Corporation, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global telecom network management system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global telecom network management system market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global telecom network management system market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Telecom Network Management System Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Component6.1 Solution6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Major Types6.1.2.1 Configuration Management6.1.2.2 Performance Management6.1.2.3 Security Management6.1.2.4 Fault Management6.1.2.5 Others6.1.3 Market Forecast6.2 Services6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Major Types6.1.2.1 Consulting6.1.2.2 Deployment and Integration6.1.2.3 Training, Support and Maintenance6.2.3 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Organization Size7.1 Large Enterprises7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Small and Medium Enterprises7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Deployment Type8.1 On-Premises8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Cloud-Based8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Vertical9.1 IT and Telecom9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 BFSI9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Government9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Manufacturing9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Healthcare9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast9.6 Transportation and Logistics9.6.1 Market Trends9.6.2 Market Forecast9.7 Retail9.7.1 Market Trends9.7.2 Market Forecast9.8 Media and Communication9.8.1 Market Trends9.8.2 Market Forecast9.9 Others9.9.1 Market Trends9.9.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 United States10.1.1.1 Market Trends10.1.1.2 Market Forecast10.1.2 Canada10.1.2.1 Market Trends10.1.2.2 Market Forecast10.2 Asia Pacific10.2.1 China10.2.1.1 Market Trends10.2.1.2 Market Forecast10.2.2 Japan10.2.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2.2 Market Forecast10.2.3 India10.2.3.1 Market Trends10.2.3.2 Market Forecast10.2.4 South Korea10.2.4.1 Market Trends10.2.4.2 Market Forecast10.2.5 Australia10.2.5.1 Market Trends10.2.5.2 Market Forecast10.2.6 Indonesia10.2.6.1 Market Trends10.2.6.2 Market Forecast10.2.7 Others10.2.7.1 Market Trends10.2.7.2 Market Forecast10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.1.1 Market Trends10.3.1.2 Market Forecast10.3.2 France10.3.2.1 Market Trends10.3.2.2 Market Forecast10.3.3 United Kingdom10.3.3.1 Market Trends10.3.3.2 Market Forecast10.3.4 Italy10.3.4.1 Market Trends10.3.4.2 Market Forecast10.3.5 Spain10.3.5.1 Market Trends10.3.5.2 Market Forecast10.3.6 Russia10.3.6.1 Market Trends10.3.6.2 Market Forecast10.3.7 Others10.3.7.1 Market Trends10.3.7.2 Market Forecast10.4 Latin America10.4.1 Brazil10.4.1.1 Market Trends10.4.1.2 Market Forecast10.4.2 Mexico10.4.2.1 Market Trends10.4.2.2 Market Forecast10.4.3 Others10.4.3.1 Market Trends10.4.3.2 Market Forecast10.5 Middle East and Africa10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country10.5.3 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Price Indicators 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 BMC Software, Inc. (KKR and Co. Inc.)15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis15.3.2 CA Inc. (Broadcom Inc.)15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3 Cisco Systems Inc.15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.3.3 Financials 15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.4 Dell Technologies Inc.15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.4.3 Financials 15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.5 Ericsson AB15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.5.3 Financials 15.3.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6.3 Financials 15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis15.3.8 International Business Machines Corporation15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8.3 Financials 15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.9 Juniper Networks Inc.15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.9.3 Financials 15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.10 NETSCOUT Systems Inc.15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.10.3 Financials 15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.11 Nokia Oyj15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.11.3 Financials 15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.12 Oracle Corporation15.3.12.1 Company Overview15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.12.3 Financials 15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.13 Paessler AG15.3.13.1 Company Overview15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.13.3 Financials 15.3.14 Riverbed Technology Inc. (Thoma Bravo LLC)15.3.14.1 Company Overview15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.14.3 SWOT Analysis 15.3.15 SolarWinds Corporation (Thoma Bravo LLC and Silver Lake)15.3.15.1 Company Overview15.3.15.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.15.3 Financials 15.3.16 VIAVI Solutions Inc.15.3.16.1 Company Overview15.3.16.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.16.3 Financials 15.3.17 ZTE Corporation15.3.17.1 Company Overview15.3.17.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.17.3 Financials 15.3.17.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fxh8nw

