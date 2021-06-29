Global Technology Development Trends Report 2021: Learn How AI Is Developing, See How Quantum Computing Is Becoming More Mainstream, See How 5G Is Now Ubiquitous

DUBLIN, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Themes 2021 - Tracking Development of 3 Key Trends, 5G, Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

5G, Quantum Computing and AI have been discussed at length for a number of years and the hype that surrounds them can lessen the understanding of real world impacts these themes are already having. This report aims to track their present position, explain their potential benefits and see where any issues have arisen. 2021 promises to be a significant year for all three industries. Key Highlights

5G consists of the fifth generation of cellular technology and is built to enable faster mobile data speeds than previous 4G LTE and earlier technologies, providing the potential for revenue growth and lower customer churn. 5G will allow networks to be virtually sliced to provide a range of different service characteristics for different use cases. For example, ultra-reliable and low-latency communications (URLLC) will support use cases including virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), automated and remotely operated robotics, and many others. Meanwhile, massive machine-type communications (mMTC) will eventually support millions, and eventually billions, of sensors and meters that can provide value through data analytics and automation in use cases such as agriculture, healthcare, and public safety.

While widespread enterprise use remains years away, the hype around quantum computing (QC) continued to build in 2020, and with good reason. More people than ever are getting to grips with QC, with many companies now offering quantum cloud experiences for beginners and developers alike. Two separate organizations, Google and the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC), have claimed the quantum advantage, but practical use cases need to be proven in 2021 for the field to continue to attract investment.

(USTC), have claimed the quantum advantage, but practical use cases need to be proven in 2021 for the field to continue to attract investment. AI is ubiquitous today. It can be found everywhere, from wearable tech to automated home devices, smart cities, cars, offices, and more. The technology is embedded in a range of systems, making it challenging to identify revenue explicitly generated by AI. GlobalData forecasts that the market for AI platforms will reach $52bn in 2024, up from $29bn in 2019. AI is one of the most hyped technologies, with reality often falling short of vendors' world-altering promises.

