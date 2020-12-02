GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. SECURES PRIVATE EQUITY FINANCING TO SUPPORT UPCOMING ACQUISITION(S)

New York, New York, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously disclosed in an 8K filed on November 30th, 2020, with the Securities Exchange Commission, Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. ("GTII"), a development stage company, focused on acquiring new and/or innovative technologies in diverse industries, today announced that it has entered into a Financing Agreement with Geneva Roth Remark Holdings, Inc. ("GRR"). The Company has received the initial funding under the financing agreement.

GTII's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. David Reichman stated, "We are extremely pleased to have forged a relationship with GRR and believe that this is the beginning of a successful funding partnership, which will support our efforts to aggressively pursue new acquisitions".

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII, a publicly traded company incorporated in the state of Nevada, is a development stage company, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and/or innovative technologies.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to general stock market conditions. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing as well as new service lines noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations we will be providing services in, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Mike KingPrinceton Research, Inc. 3887 Pacific Street, Las Vegas NV702.338.2700