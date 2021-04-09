Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. Announces Agreement With Alt 5 Sigma, Inc. To Provide Digital Assets Platform

New York, NY, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GTII:OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. ("GTII" or the "Company"), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Alt 5 Sigma, Inc., www.alt5sigma.com to provide the Company with a blockchain-based digital assets platform ("Alt 5 Digital Assets Platform").

Under the terms of the agreement the Company will license the Alt 5 Digital Assets Platform on a white-label basis, which will enable the Company to brand the platform and utilize Alt 5 Sigma's services to customize the platform, so as to meet the needs of the Company's tokenization plans. The Company intends to use the Alt 5 Digital Assets Platform as the backbone for its planned fine arts tokenization strategy, currently being developed with Ronald Cavalier. It will also be evaluating its suitability for distributing digital assets its shareholders.

David Reichman, CEO of GTII, commented "We are very excited to be partnering with Alt 5 Sigma in connection with the planned roll-out of our digital assets platform. The flexibility of their platform and their technical expertise should enable us to deploy our platform on an expedited basis. This is especially important as we move forward simultaneously with Ronald Cavalier's efforts to develop the Company's fine art tokenization strategy."

In the process of their discussions, the companies also found there to be various other partnership opportunities, and going forward, they will be considering strategic plans aimed at maximizing value for GTII's shareholders and accelerating the market's awareness and utilization of the Alt5 blockchain technology suite.

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII, a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies.

Blaine Riley - br@intlmonetary.com International Monetary620 Newport Center Drive, #1100Newport Beach, CA 92660949.200.4601