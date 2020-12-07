Global Tax Software Market Report 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tax Software Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report also provides insightful information about how the tax software market will progress during the forecast period, 2020 - 2030.A latest study collated and published analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global tax software market to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the tax software market to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report offers intricate dynamics about different aspects of the tax software market, which aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. This study also elaborates on significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the tax software market during the forecast period. It also includes impact analysis of COVID-19 on the tax software market. The global tax software market report helps to estimate statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Mn).The study covers a detailed segmentation of the tax software market, along with key information and a competitive outlook. The report mentions company profiles of key players currently dominating the tax software market, wherein various developments, expansions, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail. Key Questions Answered in the Report on Tax Software MarketThe report provides detailed information about the tax software market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the tax software market, so as to help them formulate successful strategies and take target-driven decisions. Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Assumptions and Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary - Global Tax Software Market 4. Market Overview4.1. Market Definition4.2. Technology/ Product Roadmap4.3. Market Factor Analysis4.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.5. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region ( North America/ Europe/ Asia-Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)4.6. Competitive Scenario and Trends4.7. Market Outlook 5. Global Tax Software Market Analysis and Forecast5.1. Market Revenue Analysis (Us$ Mn), 2015-20305.2. Pricing Model Analysis 6. Global Tax Software Market Analysis, by Component6.1. Overview and Definitions6.2. Key Segment Analysis6.3. Tax Software Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2018 - 2030 7. Global Tax Software Market Analysis, by Software Deployment7.1. Overview and Definitions7.2. Key Segment Analysis7.3. Tax Software Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Software Deployment, 2018 - 2030 8. Global Tax Software Market Analysis, by Tax Type8.1. Overview and Definitions8.2. Key Segment Analysis8.3. Tax Software Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Tax Type, 2018 - 2030 9. Global Tax Software Market Analysis, by End-User9.1. Overview and Definition9.2. Key Segment Analysis9.3. Tax Software Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018 - 2030 10. Global Tax Software Market Analysis, by Industry10.1. Overview10.2. Key Segment Analysis10.3. Tax Software Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry, 2018 - 2030 11. Global Tax Software Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region11.1. Key Findings11.2. Tax Software Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2018 - 2030 Company Profiles

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Avalara

Blucora, Inc.

Chetu, Inc.

Drake Software

H&R Block

Intuit Inc.

Sage Tax & Financial Solutions

TaxSlayer LLC

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Vertex, Inc.

Wolters Kluwer N.V . (Kluwer Publishers and Wolters Samsom )

. (Kluwer Publishers and ) Xero Limited

