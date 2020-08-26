Global Tangential Flow Filtration Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tangential Flow Filtration estimated at US$773 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Regenerated Cellulose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.6% CAGR and reach US$648.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyethersulfone segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799764/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Market is Estimated at $228 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR The Tangential Flow Filtration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$228 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$296.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 10.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR. Other Membrane Materials Segment to Record 8.8% CAGR In the global Other Membrane Materials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$40.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$72.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$200.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 177-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alfa Laval AB

Danaher Corporation

GE Healthcare

Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

MilliporeSigma

Novasep Holding SAS

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Pendotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA

Spectrum Laboratories, Inc.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Global Competitor Market Shares Tangential Flow Filtration Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: Tangential Flow Filtration Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027 Table 3: Regenerated Cellulose (Membrane Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 4: Regenerated Cellulose (Membrane Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 5: Polyethersulfone (Membrane Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 6: Polyethersulfone (Membrane Material) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Other Membrane Materials (Membrane Material) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Other Membrane Materials (Membrane Material) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 9: Ultrafiltration (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 10: Ultrafiltration (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 11: Microfiltration (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 12: Microfiltration (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Reverse Osmosis (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Reverse Osmosis (Technology) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 15: Bioprocessing (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 16: Bioprocessing (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 17: Viral Vectors & Vaccine Purification (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 18: Viral Vectors & Vaccine Purification (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Pharmaceutical Water Production (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 20: Pharmaceutical Water Production (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 23: United States Tangential Flow Filtration Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Membrane Material: 2020 to 2027 Table 24: United States Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Breakdown by Membrane Material: 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Tangential Flow Filtration Market in US$ Thousand in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 26: United States Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 27: United States Tangential Flow Filtration Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 28: Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 29: Canadian Tangential Flow Filtration Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Membrane Material: 2020 to 2027 Table 30: Tangential Flow Filtration Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Membrane Material for 2020 and 2027 Table 31: Tangential Flow Filtration Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 32: Canadian Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 33: Canadian Tangential Flow Filtration Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 34: Canadian Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 35: Japanese Market for Tangential Flow Filtration: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Membrane Material for the Period 2020-2027 Table 36: Japanese Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Analysis by Membrane Material: 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Tangential Flow Filtration Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 38: Japanese Tangential Flow Filtration Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 39: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Tangential Flow Filtration in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 40: Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 41: Chinese Tangential Flow Filtration Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Membrane Material for the Period 2020-2027 Table 42: Chinese Tangential Flow Filtration Market by Membrane Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 43: Tangential Flow Filtration Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 44: Tangential Flow Filtration Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027 Table 45: Chinese Demand for Tangential Flow Filtration in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 46: Chinese Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Tangential Flow Filtration Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 47: European Tangential Flow Filtration Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 48: European Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: European Tangential Flow Filtration Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Membrane Material: 2020-2027 Table 50: European Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Breakdown by Membrane Material: 2020 VS 2027 Table 51: European Tangential Flow Filtration Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 52: Tangential Flow Filtration Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Salesby Technology for 2020 and 2027 Table 53: European Tangential Flow Filtration Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 54: European Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 55: Tangential Flow Filtration Market in France by Membrane Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: French Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Analysis by Membrane Material: 2020 VS 2027 Table 57: French Tangential Flow Filtration Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 58: French Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 59: Tangential Flow Filtration Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 60: French Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027 GERMANY Table 61: Tangential Flow Filtration Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Membrane Material for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: German Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Breakdown by Membrane Material: 2020 VS 2027 Table 63: German Tangential Flow Filtration Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 64: German Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 65: Tangential Flow Filtration Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 66: Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 67: Italian Tangential Flow Filtration Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Membrane Material for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Italian Tangential Flow Filtration Market by Membrane Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 69: Tangential Flow Filtration Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 70: Tangential Flow Filtration Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027 Table 71: Italian Demand for Tangential Flow Filtration in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 72: Italian Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Tangential Flow Filtration: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Membrane Material for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: United Kingdom Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Analysis by Membrane Material: 2020 VS 2027 Table 75: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Tangential Flow Filtration Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 76: United Kingdom Tangential Flow Filtration Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 77: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Tangential Flow Filtration in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 78: Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 79: Rest of Europe Tangential Flow Filtration Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Membrane Material: 2020-2027 Table 80: Rest of Europe Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Breakdown by Membrane Material: 2020 VS 2027 Table 81: Rest of Europe Tangential Flow Filtration Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 82: Tangential Flow Filtration Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027 Table 83: Rest of Europe Tangential Flow Filtration Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 84: Rest of Europe Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 85: Tangential Flow Filtration Market in Asia-Pacific by Membrane Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Asia-Pacific Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Analysis by Membrane Material: 2020 VS 2027 Table 87: Asia-Pacific Tangential Flow Filtration Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 88: Asia-Pacific Tangential Flow Filtration Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 89: Tangential Flow Filtration Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 90: Asia-Pacific Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2020 and 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 91: Rest of World Tangential Flow Filtration Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Membrane Material: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Tangential Flow Filtration Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Membrane Material for 2020 and 2027 Table 93: Tangential Flow Filtration Market Analysis in Rest of World in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 94: Rest of World Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 95: Rest of World Tangential Flow Filtration Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 96: Rest of World Tangential Flow Filtration Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 IV. 