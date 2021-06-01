Global Talent Shortages Reach 15-Year-High As Workforce Transformation Reshapes In-Demand Skills

MILWAUKEE, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven in ten employers globally are reporting difficulties hiring skilled workers in high-demand areas including Operations and Logistics, Manufacturing and Production, IT, and Sales and Marketing finds ManpowerGroup research (MAN) - Get Report of 42,000 employers in 43 countries released ahead of the World Economic Forum Jobs Reset Summit.

69% of employers globally - a 15-year high - are struggling to find workers with the right blend of technical skills and human strengths including accountability, reliability and discipline, resilience, stress tolerance and adaptability. More than one in three organizations have accelerated their digitization as a result of the pandemic and 86% of those plan to increase or maintain their hiring as a result, on the one hand creating a more digital and connected world, while also leading to growing polarization between those with the skills to take advantage of technical disruption, and those without.

"Despite the impact of the pandemic on global unemployment we are already seeing signs of a much tighter labor market in many countries" said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO. "Companies have increasingly specific skills needs as transformation accelerates making the need to find new ways to close the inequity gaps that exist at the intersection of race, gender, education and economic status even more urgent. I look forward to joining together with leaders from business, education and government at the World Economic Forum's Job's Summit this week to share insight and practical solutions to build back broader - helping people to pre-skill, upskill and reskill for in-demand roles to create a better workplace where everyone is able to have a more equitable share of prosperity."

Prising will join Ebony Beckwith, Chief Executive Officer, Salesforce Foundation, Badr Jafar, CEO, Crescent Enterprises and Sharon Thorne; Global Chair, Deloitte in a virtual session on A New Vision for Business Leadership for Social Justice, moderated by Caroline Casey, Founder and Director, Valuable 500, on Tuesday June 01 at 16.30-17.30 CET. Follow the conversation: @ManpowerGroup.

The full report and global data from ManpowerGroup's Employment Outlook Survey and Talent Shortage research will be released on Tuesday, June 8. The report is the latest in ManpowerGroup''s Future for Workers insight series following The Skills Revolution Reboot on the impact of COVID-19 on digitization and skills and The Future for Workers, By Workers which finds employers need to reimagine a future of work that works for organizations and individuals alike - prioritizing skills, flexibility and wellbeing. For more information or media interviews, please contact emma.almond@manpowergroup.com.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP ManpowerGroup® (MAN) - Get Report, the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands - Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions - creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity - as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality and Disability and in 2021 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 12th year - all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-talent-shortages-reach-15-year-high-as-workforce-transformation-reshapes-in-demand-skills-301302536.html

SOURCE ManpowerGroup