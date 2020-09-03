Global Talent Exchange Hosts 'Billion Dreams' India's First Virtual Hiring Event Exclusively For NRIs

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Talent Exchange, India's first platform dedicated to attract global talent returning to India is announcing 'Billion Dreams', a virtual hiring event exclusively for NRIs. The event brings together leading technology companies like Walmart Global Tech India, Intel, Diageo, Razorpay, Dream11 and CasaOne under one roof looking to hire real-time global talent and have begun posting jobs via the platform.

" India presents a unique opportunity to create real impact at unmatched scale and speed. Global companies have made huge investments in India in the technology and digital spaces. However, there is a huge gap when it comes to niche talent to fuel these businesses. Our platform intends to bridge this gap by opening up the global talent pools to fulfil domestic requirements," says Avinash Bichali, Founder, Global Talent Exchange.

The Billion Dreams event is the first of many such initiatives by Global Talent Exchange that will connect niche talent from all over the world, with cutting-edge businesses, start-ups and innovators in India .

. Digital Technologies that include AI/ML, IOT, Blockchain, Cyber security, Data sciences, Cloud and Cognitive computing are likely to create 65 million new jobs in India by 2025.

"My vision is to see India, the new land of opportunities as one of the most desirable destinations for global talent migration and that can happen only if the reverse brain drain happens," says Yadunandan M B, Co-Founder, Global Talent Exchange

- To register for the event and block your spot, you can click here - http://bit.ly/GatewayToABillionDreams - To know more about the Companies and the positions they are hiring for - https://bit.ly/ABillionDreams.

About Global Talent Exchange: Global Talent Exchange is India's first platform dedicated to attract global talent returning to India. Global Talent Exchange, built with over 50+ man years of collective experience in the recruitment solutioning space was created with a mission to reverse India's brain-drain. The platform aims to create an environment in which Indian & MNC companies can find and hire the highly skilled NRI diaspora with in-demand skill sets to work on creating breakthroughs at scale to transform the way we live.

