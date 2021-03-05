Global Tactile Sensors Markets, 2020-2025: Resistive, Capacitive, Mapping Arrays, Force/Torque,Thermal, Dynamic Tactile Sensors, Uni-axial Arrays, Multi-axial Arrays, Multi-Modal Arrays

DUBLIN, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tactile Sensors Market (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Tactile Sensor Market has recorded $8204.9 m in 2019 and it is estimated to surpass $16,083.8 m by 2025 growing at an estimated rate of more than 11.9% during 2020 to 2025.

Capacitive Sensing is the dominant type where it witnesses the revenue of $5283 million in 2019 and estimated to reach $12,652.5 million during forecast period with a CAGR of 15.7%. Global Automotive Tactile Sensors generated a revenue of $805.3 million and estimated to grow with a higher CAGR. Market Value in Germany records $741.62 million in 2019. What is Tactile Sensor Market?Tactile sensor is illustrated as an appliance which measures the information emerging from physical and mechanical interaction with its environment. The tactile pressure sensors will circulate over a surface to sense various ranges of stimuli from detecting the presence or absence of a grasped object to extreme tactile image. Tactile sensor systems are involved and equipped into assistance systems, machines and robots in medical, manufacturing, household sectors, healthcare with pressure sensitive surfaces. What are the major applications for Tactile Sensor Market?The various end-users assessed includes Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Oil & Gas and Medical. Capacitive proximity switches are largely used in automobile control applications in place of mechanical switches because of low cost and modern design which indicates that the automotive sector leads the market in usage. Sensors have been embedded into some of the most novel and advanced medical device and consumer device products in the market. Tactile Sensor Market Market Research and Market Trends of Tactile Sensor MarketTactile sensor clothing is an interactive interface like artificial skin in robotics for health monitoring, medicine and sports. The technology shows an electrical impedance tomography technique to estimate the changes of resistance distribution on the sensor caused by fingertip contact. It is predicted that there will be tremendous growth for these types of robots in future. Companies are evolving with this new technologies such as developments in automotive applications involve in large investments for the better world.The elastomeric sensor sticky substance fixes to the surface topography which reveals full details about surface features disregarding the light conditions or material reflectivity. The surface detail is shown on contact, giving continuous visual feedback. It reduces scrap and non-quality costs which in turn decreases capital need for inventory. This develops the productivity throughout for high-cost parts and improves the safety and security in reducing operational costs. Aerospace sector has been rising as they are indulged more to get the information within seconds after capturing the object.Increasing interest in safety concerns where the tactile sensing is remarkable with their technologies. Advancement emerges to set up touch based sensors to replace traditional remote or buttons usage. Mainly, these will reduce accidents and as well as improve driver's concentration while driving. These changes involves maintenance, conformability, system integration, reliability, robustness with the effective use of materials. Many enterprises are influenced towards this technology and companies such as Cirque Corporation, Tekscan are planning for long-term investments. Who are the Major Players in Tactile Sensor market?The companies referred to the market research report includes Cirque Corporation, Tekscan, Inc., Synaptics Incorporated, Tacterion GmbH, Touch International Inc., Airmar Technology Corporation, Weiss Robotics, Pressure Profile Systems, Romheld, Barrett Technology and more than 20 companies.

Apart from this the report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Tactile Sensor Market - Overview1.1. Definitions and Scope 2. Tactile Sensor Market - Executive summary2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company2.2. Key Trends by type of Application2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography 3. Tactile Sensor Market3.1. Comparative analysis3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies3.1.5. Pricing Analysis 4. Tactile Sensor Market Forces4.1. Drivers4.2. Constraints4.3. Challenges4.4. Porters five force model 5. Tactile Sensor Market -Strategic analysis5.1. Value chain analysis5.2. Opportunities analysis5.3. Product life cycle5.4. Suppliers and distributors Market Share 6. Tactile Sensor Market - By Type (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)6.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis6.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research6.3. Product Segment Analysis6.3.1. Resistive6.3.2. Capacitive6.3.3. Mapping Arrays6.3.4. Force/Torque Sensors6.3.5. Thermal Sensors6.3.6. Dynamic Tactile Sensors6.3.7. Uni-axial Arrays6.3.8. Multi-axial Arrays6.3.9. Multi-Modal Arrays 6.3.10. Others 7. Tactile Sensor Market - By Industry Vertical (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)7.1. Automotive7.2. Industrial7.3. Consumer Electronics7.4. Aerospace7.5. Oil & Gas7.6. Medical7.7. Others 8. Tactile Sensor - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion) 9. Tactile Sensor Market - Entropy9.1. New product launches9.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships 10. Tactile Sensor Market Company Analysis10.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments10.2. Cirque Corporation10.3. Tekscan Inc.10.4. Synaptics Incorporated10.5. Tacterion GmbH10.6. Touch International Inc10.7. Airmar Technology Corporation10.8. Weiss Robotics10.9. Pressure Profile Systems10.10. Romheld10.11. Barrett TechnologyFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/32y26u

