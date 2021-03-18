Global Systemic Aspergillosis And Systemic Candidiasis Market Forecast To 2027 - COVID-19 Impact And Analysis

DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidiasis Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global systemic aspergillosis and systemic candidiasis market is expected to reach US$ 8,247.5 million by 2027 from US$ 6,056.3 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global systemic aspergillosis and systemic candidiasis market, and the drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.Based on type, the systemic aspergillosis and systemic candidiasis market is segmented into voriconazole, liposomal amphotericin b, systemic oral azoles, topical antifungal agents, and others. In 2019, the systemic oral azoles segment held the largest share of the market. The same segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to rising number of invasive fungal infections. Oral azole drugs, such as fluconazole, ketoconazole, and itraconazole, have a major advantages in systemic antifungal therapy. Among all three, fluconazole has the most attractive pharmacologic (pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic) profile, including the capacity to produce high concentrations of active drug in cerebrospinal fluid and urine.Rise in prevalence of fungal diseases and increase in incidence of hospital-acquired fungal infection are the key factors driving the systemic aspergillosis and systemic candidiasis market. Moreover increase in R&D activities and new drug pipeline are likely to have a positive impact on the market in the coming years. However, undiagnosed cases of systemic aspergillosis and systemic candidiasis are restricting the market growth. Novartis Ag; Sanofi-Aventis; Pfizer, Inc.; Merck and Co., Inc.; Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Bayer Ag; Astellas Pharma, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline Plc; Abbott; and Cipla are among the leading companies operating in the systemic aspergillosis and systemic candidiasis market. Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of the Study1.2 Research Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation1.3.1 Global Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidasis Market - By Type1.3.2 Global Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidasis Market - By Application1.3.3 Global Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidasis Market - By Geography 2. Systemic Aspergillosis And Systemic Candidasis Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Global Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidasis Market- Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinions4.4 Clinical Trials Phases of Products Offered by Companies4.5 Candida Specific Products 5. Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidasis Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Rise in Prevalence of Fungal Diseases5.1.2 Rising Hospital Acquired Fungal Infection5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Increasing Resistance to Antifungal Drugs5.2.2 Side Effects of Antifungal Drugs5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Increase in R&D Activities and Pipeline of New Drug5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Consolidation of Market5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Systemic Aspergillosis And Systemic Candidasis Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Systemic Aspergillosis And Systemic Candidasis Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis6.2 Global Systemic Aspergillosis And Systemic Candidasis Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis6.3 Market Positioning 7. Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidasis Market Analysis- by Type7.1 Overview7.2 Global Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidasis Market, by Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)7.3 Voriconazole7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Global Voriconazole Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)7.4 Liposomal Amphotericin B7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Global Liposomal Amphotericin B Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)7.5 Systemic Oral Azoles7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Global Systemic Oral Azoles Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)7.6 Topical Antifungal Agents7.6.1 Overview7.6.2 Global Topical Antifungal Agents Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)7.7 Others7.7.1 Overview7.7.2 Global Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn) 8. Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidasis Market Analysis- by Application8.1 Overview8.2 Global Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidasis Market, by Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)8.3 Chronic Pulmonary Aspergillosis (CPA)8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Global Chronic pulmonary aspergillosis (CPA) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)8.4 Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis (ABPA)8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Global Allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)8.5 Gastrointestinal Candidiasis8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Global Gastrointestinal Candidiasis Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)8.6 Genitourinary Tract Candidiasis8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 Global Genitourinary Tract Candidiasis Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)8.7 Others8.7.1 Overview8.7.2 Global Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn) 9. Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidiasis Market - Geographic Analysis9.1 North America: Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidiasis Market9.2 Europe: Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidiasis Market9.3 Asia Pacific: Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidiasis Market9.4 Middle East & Africa: Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidiasis Market9.5 South and Central America: Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidiasis Market 10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidiasis Market10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic10.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 11. Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidiasis Market-Industry Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Recent Growth Strategies In The Systemic Aspergillosis And Systemic Candidiasis Market 12. Company Profiles12.1 Novartis AG12.1.1 Key Facts12.1.2 Business Description12.1.3 Products and Services12.1.4 Financial Overview12.1.5 SWOT Analysis12.1.6 Key Developments12.2 Sanofi12.2.1 Key Facts12.2.2 Business Description12.2.3 Products and Services12.2.4 Financial Overview12.2.5 SWOT Analysis12.2.6 Key Developments12.3 Pfizer Inc.12.3.1 Key Facts12.3.2 Business Description12.3.3 Products and Services12.3.4 Financial Overview12.3.5 SWOT Analysis12.3.6 Key Developments12.4 Merck & Co., Inc.12.4.1 Key Facts12.4.2 Business Description12.4.3 Products and Services12.4.4 Financial Overview12.4.5 SWOT Analysis12.4.6 Key Developments12.5 Bayer AG12.5.1 Key Facts12.5.2 Business Description12.5.3 Products and Services12.5.4 Financial Overview12.5.5 SWOT Analysis12.5.6 Key Developments12.6 Astellas Pharma Inc.12.6.1 Key Facts12.6.2 Business Description12.6.3 Products and Services12.6.4 Financial Overview12.6.5 SWOT Analysis12.6.6 Key Developments12.7 GlaxoSmithKline plc.12.7.1 Key Facts12.7.2 Business Description12.7.3 Products and Services12.7.4 Financial Overview12.7.5 SWOT Analysis12.7.6 Key Developments12.8 Abbott12.8.1 Key Facts12.8.2 Business Description12.8.3 Products and Services12.8.4 Financial Overview12.8.5 SWOT Analysis12.8.6 Key Developments12.9 Cipla Inc.12.9.1 Key Facts12.9.2 Business Description12.9.3 Products and Services12.9.4 Financial Overview12.9.5 SWOT Analysis12.9.6 Key Developments12.10 ENZON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC12.10.1 Key Facts12.10.2 Business Description12.10.3 Products and Services12.10.4 Financial Overview12.10.5 SWOT Analysis12.10.6 Key Developments 13. Appendix13.1 About the Publisher13.2 Glossary of TermsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kyp2dh

